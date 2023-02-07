French unions launch the 3rd wave of strikes and protests towards pension reform

Commerce unions launched a 3rd wave of strikes throughout the nation on Tuesday towards President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to make the French work longer earlier than retiring, because the invoice started to cross in parliament.

Observe the France 24 stay weblog beneath for the newest developments.

French rail companies had been canceled, colleges had been disrupted and refinery shipments floor to a halt as employees pulled out in a number of sectors, unions urged to take to the streets in droves.

The federal government says folks should work greater than two years — that’s, till the age of 64, for most individuals — with a purpose to preserve the funds for one of the crucial beneficiant pension programs within the industrialized world.

Opinion polls have proven that the French spend probably the most years in retirement of all OECD international locations, a characteristic we maintain pricey and the overwhelming majority refuse to let go.