Mubasher: Russia intensifies stress for Donbass; Ukraine’s warfare coloured the worldwide assembly of the World Well being Group

Russia intensifies stress for Donbass; Ukraine's warfare coloured the worldwide assembly of the World Well being Group

“The state of affairs in Donbass may be very tough,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned in his nightly speech. The warfare in Ukraine is widening because the World Well being Group opens its primary annual assembly on Sunday, threatening to overshadow efforts on different well being crises and spur reform aimed toward stopping future pandemics. Observe the France 24 stay weblog for the newest developments, all occasions in Paris (GMT + 2).

7:17 a.m.: Russia ramps up offensive in japanese Donbass After ending weeks of resistance by latest Ukrainian fighters within the strategic southeastern metropolis of Mariupol, Russia is launching what seems to be a significant offensive in Luhansk, certainly one of two Donbass provinces.

The Russian-backed separatists have been already in command of swathes of land in Luhansk and the neighboring Donetsk province earlier than the February 24 invasion, however Moscow needs to grab the final remaining Ukrainian-controlled territory within the Donbass.

The United Nations well being company will kick off its seventy fifth session of the World Well being Meeting on Sunday afternoon, when the 194 member states have been holding a gathering largely in particular person for the reason that onset of Covid-19 in late 2019.

The agenda will stay centered on the continued coronavirus disaster and efforts to keep away from future pandemics.

However the warfare in Ukraine and Russia’s reprimand for its invasion are anticipated to take middle stage.

Kyiv and its allies will current a decision throughout the meeting strongly condemning the Russian invasion, specifically the greater than 200 assaults on well being care, together with hospitals and ambulances, in Ukraine.

It is usually set to sound the alarm on the “Ukraine Well being Emergency”, highlighting dire implications past its borders, together with how disrupted grain exports are deepening the worldwide meals safety disaster.

10:07 p.m.: Ukraine guidelines out ceasefire or concessions to Russia Ukraine on Saturday dominated out agreeing to a ceasefire with Russia and mentioned Kyiv wouldn’t settle for any settlement with Moscow that features territorial concessions.

Presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolak acknowledged that Kyiv’s stance on the warfare had turn into extra strong, and mentioned that making concessions can be counterproductive to Ukraine as a result of Russia would reply extra forcefully after any pause in combating.

9:45 p.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asks Italian PM to impose extra sanctions on Russia Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned he spoke to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Saturday and confused the significance of extra sanctions in opposition to Russia and the opening of Ukrainian ports.

Zelensky wrote on Twitter that he thanked Draghi for his “unconditional assist” for Ukraine’s bid to affix the European Union.

Had a telephone dialog with #MarioDraghi on his personal initiative. We talked about protection cooperation, the necessity to pace up the sixth bundle of sanctions and unblock Ukrainian ports. Thanks for the unconditional assist of Ukraine on the highway to #EU.

– Володимир Зеленський (ZelenskyyUa) Might 21, 2022

