Mubasher: Russia is preparing for new war games along the border with Ukraine

Russia on Friday prepared for new military exercises near its border with Ukraine, opposing the resumption of diplomatic talks between the Kremlin and European powers and continuing fears of a Russian invasion. Follow the live updates of France 24.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Friday that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time, including during the Beijing Winter Olympics, including during the Beijing Winter Olympics.

He said Washington continues to “withdraw” its embassy in Ukraine and reiterated the State Department’s call for US citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately.

“Simply put, we continue to see very worrying signs of a Russian escalation, including the arrival of new forces at the Ukrainian border,” Blinken told a news conference in the Australian city of Melbourne.

“As we’ve said before, we’re in a window where invasion can start at any time, and to be clear, that includes during the Olympics.”

About 100,000 soldiers are stationed in Moscow near the Ukrainian border and Western leaders have rushed to talk to Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry said 400 of its soldiers would take part on Friday in a “tactical exercise” in the southern Rostov region bordering Ukraine.

She added that the exercises will involve 70 military vehicles, tanks, grenade launchers and unmanned aerial equipment, adding that the soldiers will organize “combat operations”.

In a separate statement, the ministry said its Black Sea Fleet had conducted exercises that included an exercise in “searching for and destroying imaginary enemy ships”.

She said this was part of a “combat training plan for the Black Sea Fleet.”

Russia is also conducting live-fire exercises on the territory of Belarus, which borders Ukraine.

11:10 am Paris time, sources close to French and German negotiators told AFP Friday that the four-way talks on Ukraine will resume next March, representatives of Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France agreed to meet again in March after “difficult talks” In Berlin. .

The sources added that the meeting, in the so-called “Normandy” quartet, lasted more than nine hours on Thursday evening.

“These were difficult conversations in which the different positions and the different options for the solution were clearly defined,” they said.

They said participants from the four countries remain committed to the 2015 Minsk Peace Agreement between Kiev and Moscow on the separatist conflict, and will “continue to work vigorously on its implementation.”

They agreed to meet again in March after the next series of meetings of the so-called Trilateral Contact Group, which includes representatives from Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

