Russia says the USA is reducing the “nuclear threshold” by deploying new nuclear bombs in Europe

Russia stated on Saturday that the accelerated deployment of remoted USB61 tactical nuclear weapons at NATO bases in Europe would decrease the “nuclear threshold” and that Russia would take this step into consideration in its navy planning. Observe the France 24 reside weblog for the newest developments. All instances are in Paris time (GMT + 2).

10:24 a.m.: Russia will take note of the modernization of non-nuclear bombs in Europerussia, in its navy planning, it’s going to take note of the modernization of non-nuclear bombs deployed in Europe.

Earlier this week, Politico, citing cable USDIPLOLATATION and two individuals conversant in the problem, reported that the USA has accelerated the deployment of its fashionable tactical nuclear weapons to NATO bases in Europe.

9:00 a.m.: The assault on Russian naval plane in Sevastopol Bay, within the phrases of governance, the Russian Navy early Saturday “caught” an assault on a drone within the Sevastopol Bay, residence of the Black Sea Fleet in Moscow within the Moscow Felony, And he is Russian, he is Russian, the governor stated.

“The ships of the Black Sea Fleet launch UVA (Unmanned Aerial Automobile) within the Sevastopol Bay,” Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev stated in a telegram. No amenities have been hit within the metropolis and the scenario is beneath management.”

Earlier this week, Razvogayev stated {that a} drone had attacked a thermal energy plant close to Sevastopol.

The Russian fleet stationed within the port was attacked by a drone in July.

The newest announcement got here as Ukrainian forces press a counter-offensive to reclaim territory within the nation’s Russian-occupied south.

© France Médias Monde Graphic studio (France 24 with AP, AFP and REUTERS)