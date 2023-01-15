Mubasher: The demise toll from an assault on a tower in Dnipro, Ukraine, has risen

Ukraine’s regional governor mentioned the demise toll had risen to at the very least 20 on Sunday after an assault on an condo constructing within the metropolis of Dnipro, in central jap Ukraine, on Saturday. Observe the France 24 reside weblog for the most recent developments. All occasions are in Paris time (GMT+1).

10:35 a.m.: “Onerous for Ukrainians to seize” “The size of this assault in Dnipro — and likewise the ability of these photos we see; the picture of that particular person on a flooring greater in what seems to be the stays of her rest room, ready to be rescued from beneath the rubble; different photos, completely horrific , popping out of Dnipro – it appears to have made it significantly troublesome for Ukrainians to select up,” mentioned France 24’s Gulliver Cragg.

The response is anger […] In Russia, and Russians typically. There’s a metro station in Kyiv referred to as Friendship of Peoples, which signifies the friendship between the Russian and Ukrainian folks. It was introduced yesterday that that metro station shall be renamed. I do not suppose it is a response to the assault on Dnipro, however it’s a coincidence that reveals you the sensation in Ukraine in the intervening time.

03:13 9:03 a.m.: Dying toll from strike on tower in Dnipro rises to twenty, Ukrainian official says The demise toll rose to at the very least 20 on Sunday after a strike on an condo constructing on Saturday in Dnipro, a metropolis in central-eastern Ukraine , mentioned the Ukrainian regional governor.

“The rescue operation is continuous, the destiny of greater than 40 folks remains to be unknown,” Valentin Reznichenko, the governor of Dnipropetrovsk, mentioned on messaging app Telegram, after posting that 73 folks have been injured.

1:04 a.m.: Britain turns into the primary nation to ship heavy tanks to Ukraine and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday pledged to provide Ukraine with 14 Challenger 2 tanks, making it the primary Western nation to provide the heavy tanks demanded by Kyiv.

The pledge noticed a swift response from Russia, which warned it could solely “intensify” the battle. “Bringing tanks into the battle zone, removed from ending hostilities, will solely result in an intensification of hostilities, which is able to result in extra losses, together with among the many civilian inhabitants,” mentioned the Russian embassy within the UK.

Sunak mentioned the tanks have been an indication of the UK’s “ambition to step up our assist for Ukraine,” in line with a readout of a cellphone name with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukraine’s European allies have despatched greater than 300 fashionable Soviet tanks to Kyiv since invading Russia in February 2022. However they’ve up to now been late in sending the Western-made heavy tanks that Ukraine has repeatedly requested to push towards the Russian invaders.

