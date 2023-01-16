Mubasher: The dying toll from the Russian raid on a residential constructing in Dnipro has risen to 35

Ukrainian officers stated Monday that the dying toll from a Russian missile strike on an condo constructing in Dnipro had risen to 35, as hopes of discovering survivors underneath the rubble rapidly pale. The grim toll got here as Russia and Belarus started joint air workouts, elevating fears in Kyiv and the West that Moscow might use its ally to launch a brand new floor offensive in Ukraine. Comply with our weblog for the newest developments relating to the struggle in Ukraine. All instances are in Paris time (GMT+1).

8:30 a.m.: Dozens killed in Russian assault on civilians in Dnipro Hopes are fading quick that extra survivors shall be pulled from the rubble of an condo constructing within the metropolis of Dnipro, two days after the constructing was hit in a serious Russian missile assault.

Native officers say 35 folks have been confirmed useless to date and greater than 30 are in hospital, 12 of them in critical situation. Between 30 and 40 folks might nonetheless be trapped underneath the rubble.

The Ukrainian Air Pressure stated the condo constructing was hit by a Russian Kh-22 missile, which is understood to be inaccurate and that Ukraine lacks the air defenses to shoot it down.

France 24’s Gulliver Cragg speaks of the shock, horror and bitterness felt by many Ukrainians within the wake of the current bloodbath of civilians attributable to the Russian invasion.

03:48

Tribeca freight forwarders stated site visitors was halted on the Bosphorus as a result of suspension of a cargo ship from Ukraine

Tv footage confirmed the bow of the MKK 1 freighter, carrying 13,000 tons of peas, on land close to the coast on the Asian aspect of the Bosphorus, with a number of tugs dispatched to offer help.

Tribeca stated the Palau-flagged normal cargo ship docked at Acarburno on the northern finish of the strait whereas heading south. It stated there have been no studies of harm or spillage.

The Joint Coordination Heart in Istanbul, which runs operations for the U.N.-brokered grain deal within the Black Sea, stated over the weekend that the ship was en route from Bivdene to the Turkish Mediterranean port of Mersin.

7:10 a.m.: Russia kicks off joint air workouts with ally Belarus and Belarus have begun joint air drive workouts which can be set to run via Feb. 1, the Belarusian protection ministry stated.

Belarus: Its air drive workouts with Russia are defensive in nature to arrange for potential fight missions, however the transfer comes as issues develop that Moscow is pushing Minsk to hitch the struggle in Ukraine.

Ukraine has continuously warned of the opportunity of assaults from Belarus, however the Kremlin denied it was pressuring Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to take a extra lively position within the battle in Ukraine. Minsk stated it will not enter the struggle.

6:00 am: Russian oil shipped to Asia on Chinese language supertankers amid ship shortages A minimum of 4 Chinese language-owned supertankers are delivery Russian Urals crude to China, in response to commerce sources and monitoring information, as Moscow searches for vessels for export after imposing a block Seven oil worth ceiling restricts using the West. Transport and insurance coverage providers.

China, the world’s largest oil importer, has continued to purchase Russian oil regardless of Western sanctions, after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese language chief Xi Jinping launched what they referred to as a borderless partnership earlier than the struggle in Ukraine.

A fifth crude tanker, or very giant oil tanker, was delivery crude to India, the sources stated, which, like China, has continued to purchase Russian oil bought at a reduction as many Western patrons flip to different suppliers.

All 5 shipments have been scheduled between Dec. 22 and Jan. 23, in response to sources and ship-tracking information from Aecon.

5:45 a.m.: Ukraine tennis star Kostyuk is not going to shake arms with Russian and Belarusian tennis gamers As Russian missiles proceed to bombard her nation Ukraine’s primary tennis participant Marta Kostyuk says she is not going to shake arms with tour rivals from Russia and Belarus whom she feels haven’t completed sufficient to talk up Brazenly in opposition to the invasion.

The 20-year-old Kievan made headlines final 12 months when she refused the standard handshake on the internet with former world primary Victoria Azarenka after the Belarusian beat her on the US Open.

Belarus is getting used as the primary launching pad for Russia’s struggle in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “particular operation”.

© France Médias Monde Graphic studio (France 24 with AFP, Related Press and Reuters)