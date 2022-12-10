Mubasher: The Nobel Peace Prize to be awarded to human rights activists from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus

Three representing the three international locations which have been the epicenter of the conflict in Ukraine will obtain the Nobel Peace Prize on Saturday, at a ceremony in Oslo, Norway, all occasions Paris time (GMT +1).

Imprisoned Belarusian human rights defender Ales Bialiatsky, Russian human rights group Memorial and the Ukrainian Heart for Civil Liberties (CCL) will likely be introduced with their awards at an official ceremony in Oslo.

2:23 a.m.: Australia will impose sanctions on Russia Iran’s Australian overseas minister mentioned Saturday the federal government would impose focused sanctions on Russia and Iran in response to what it known as “egregious” human rights abuses.

Overseas Minister Penny Wong mentioned in an announcement that Australia was imposing Magnitsky-style sanctions on 13 people and two entities, together with seven Russians, concerned in what the overseas minister known as the tried assassination of former opposition chief Alexei Navalny.

Along with human rights sanctions, Wong mentioned Australia is imposing further monetary sanctions on three Iranians and one Iranian firm for supplying drones to Russia to be used in opposition to Ukraine.

“The provision of drones to Russia is proof of the function Iran performs in destabilizing world safety. This record highlights that those that present materials help to Russia will face penalties,” she mentioned.

