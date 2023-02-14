The United Nations says that Syria agrees to open new border crossings to assist with the earthquake

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has agreed to open two new crossing factors from Turkey into the nation’s rebel-held northwest to ship much-needed assist and gear to assist the tens of millions of earthquake victims, the United Nations introduced late Monday because the loss of life toll surpassed 35,000.Comply with France 24 for reside updates. All instances are in Paris time (GMT+1).

5:35 a.m.: The Syrian Rescue Group shocked by UN transfer to permit Assad a say in assist deliveries The top of the primary opposition-run Rescue Group criticized the UN determination to offer Bashar al-Assad a say in sanctioning assist shipments by way of border crossings with Turkey. He stated it gave him “free political dividends”.

“That is appalling and we’re baffled by the actions of the United Nations. Every week,” Raed al-Saleh, head of the White Helmets, advised Reuters.

01:36 © france24 1:21 am: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has agreed to open two extra border crossings to assist with the earthquake UN Secretary-Normal António Guterres stated Monday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has agreed to open two extra border crossings to permit assist to assist victims of the earthquake that left extra Greater than 35,000 lifeless throughout the area.

“Opening these crossing factors — together with facilitating humanitarian entry, expediting visa approval, and facilitating journey between hubs — will enable extra assist to enter quicker,” Guterres stated.

( Jowharwith AFP, The Related Press and Reuters)