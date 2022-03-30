Mubasher: The United States warns that Moscow may “single and detain” Americans in Russia

The US State Department issued a travel advisory on Tuesday warning that Moscow “may single out and detain US citizens in Russia” and reiterate previous warnings to Americans not to travel to the country. Follow our live blog for the latest developments. All times indicated are Paris time [GMT+1].

6:58 a.m.: Residential areas bombed in eastern Ukraine’s city of Lyschansk Residential areas in eastern Ukraine’s city of Lyschansk came under heavy artillery bombardment Wednesday morning, Luhansk Region Governor Serhiy Gaidai wrote on a telegram. “A number of high-rise buildings were damaged. Information about casualties was confirmed,” he said. “Many buildings have collapsed. Rescuers are trying to save those who are still alive.”

06:14 a.m.: Trump asks Putin to help remove dirt on Hunter Donald Trump has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine last month, to reveal any information he might have about U.S. President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

The former Republican president has returned to accusations he repeated several times during his failed campaign against Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

In an excerpt from an interview broadcast on Real America’s Voice, Trump claimed that the Moscow mayor’s wife gave Hunter Biden $3.5 million.

“That’s a lot of money,” he said. She gave him $3.5 million, so now I think Putin will know the answer to that. I think he should release it.”

Trump has long claimed, without providing evidence, that the younger Biden received money from Elena Baturina, the wife of the late Moscow mayor Yuri Luzhkov, in an attempt to curry favor with Joe Biden.

04:55 a.m.: US State Department warns Moscow may “detain” Americans in Russia The US State Department issued a travel advisory Tuesday warning that Moscow “may single out and detain US citizens in Russia” and reiterated previous warnings to Americans not to travel. to the country.

The warning came “due to the unprovoked and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces” as well as possible harassment of US citizens by Russian authorities, the travel advisory said, reiterating calls for Americans traveling or residing in Russia to leave immediately.

