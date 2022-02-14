Mubasher: There is still a chance to reach an agreement with the West on security issues, says Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told President Vladimir Putin on Monday that there was still a “chance” to agree on a security posture with Westin, in what appeared to be a possible retreat amid an impasse over Ukraine. Follow our live updates below.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin on Monday that some massive Russian military exercises in Russia and Belarus are nearing completion, in what could be a sign of de-escalation over Ukraine.

“Some of these exercises are ending and some will end in the near future,” Shoigu said, adding that some of the exercises that began in December were still underway.

Ukraine hails ‘positive’ defense talks with Belarus

We discussed our agenda and outlined our future steps. He said in a statement that this is a positive sign and a first step towards fruitful cooperation.

Ukraine Airlines said it had received an official notification from insurance companies to terminate insurance on its planes for flights in Ukrainian airspace.

The Russian Defense Minister said that an American submarine was spotted in Russian waters, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia had spotted a submarine, most likely from the United States, in the country’s waters in the Far East.

Russia’s top diplomat is urging Putin to speak with Western Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday and advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks with the West over Russia’s security demands amid tensions over Ukraine.

He noted that the United States has offered to hold a dialogue on the limits of missile deployment in Europe, restrictions on military exercises and other confidence-building measures.

Lavrov told Putin that the United States had made concrete proposals on reducing military risks – and offered a dialogue on the limits of missile deployments in Europe, restrictions on military exercises and other confidence-building measures – but said reactions from the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military alliance ) were correct. It was not satisfactory.

In a televised interview, Putin asked Lavrov if there was a chance of reaching an agreement to address Russia’s security concerns, or whether it was being dragged into painstaking negotiations.

Lavrov replied: “We have already warned more than once that we will not allow endless negotiations on issues that require resolution today.” But as Secretary of State, he said, “I must say that there are always opportunities.”

He added, “It seems to me that our possibilities are not yet exhausted…At this point, I would suggest continuing to build them.”

(France 24, Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, Reuters)