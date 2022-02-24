Mubasher: Ukraine mobilizes reservists and calls for international support amid Russian attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced general mobilization early Friday morning local time, as his country faces a large-scale invasion by Russian forces. The Moscow attack has so far killed dozens, according to local authorities, and prompted tens of thousands of people to flee their homes. Follow the live blog for updates on the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced general mobilization early Friday morning local time, calling in conscripts and reservists across the country to fight the invading Russian forces. Zelensky said 137 Ukrainian military and civilians were killed and 316 wounded on the first day of fighting. Russian forces fought with Ukrainian forces on Thursday for control of military facilities across the country. The Russian military claimed to have destroyed 74 military facilities, including 11 airports in Ukraine, while a Ukrainian official said Russian forces had captured the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant, 90 kilometers north of Kiev. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised to resist the invasion, saying a “new iron curtain” is now separating Russia from the rest of the world. US President Joe Biden announced comprehensive sanctions and expert restrictions on Russia and promised “continued support and assistance” to Ukraine. The Pentagon is slated to deploy an additional 7,000 troops to Germany. Anti-war protesters have taken to the streets in several cities across the world, including a number of Russian cities. Russian police have arrested at least 1,700 protesters, according to the NGO OVD-Info. If the live blog does not appear, please refresh the page.

