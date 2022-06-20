Mubasher: Ukraine prepares for large Russian assaults whereas the European Union considers its membership software

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Sunday that Russia is prone to intensify its “hostile exercise” this week, as Kyiv awaits a historic determination by the European Union on its membership software. Observe France 24’s stay weblog for the most recent developments. All instances are in Paris (GMT + 2).

05:45 am: Ukraine braces for intensified Russian assaults as EU considers membership software Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Sunday that Russia is prone to intensify its “hostile exercise” this week, as Kyiv awaits a historic EU determination on its membership software.

Practically three months after Russia launched a bloody invasion of his nation, Zelensky stated there had been “few selections as fateful for Ukraine” because the one you count on from the European Union this week, including in his night tackle that “solely a constructive determination is on its means” pursuits all of Europe.”

Ukraine utilized to affix the European Union 4 days after Russian troops poured throughout its border in February. On Friday, the European Fee advisable that Ukraine receive candidate standing.

Leaders of the 27-nation bloc will think about the problem at a summit on Thursday and Friday and are anticipated to comply with Ukraine’s request, regardless of issues from some member states. The method might take a few years to finish.

The EU’s embrace of Ukraine would run counter to certainly one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s acknowledged targets when he ordered his forces into Ukraine: to maintain Moscow’s southern neighbor out of the West’s sphere of affect.

“Clearly we count on Russia to accentuate its hostile exercise this week… We’re making ready. We’re prepared,” Zelensky stated.

Ukraine stated it additionally repelled new assaults by Russian forces on the jap entrance, which has been rocked by weeks of fierce preventing, as Moscow tries to grab management of the Donbass industrial zone.

Russia’s Protection Ministry stated on Sunday it had launched missile strikes up to now 24 hours, with a single Kalibr missile assault on a high-level Ukrainian navy assembly close to the town of Dnipro that killed “greater than 50 generals and officers”.

It added that it additionally focused a constructing housing weapons provided by the West within the Black Sea metropolis of Mykolaiv, and destroyed “ten 155mm howitzers and about 20 armored automobiles provided by the West to the Kyiv regime over the previous 10 days.”

These allegations haven’t been independently verified.

Ukraine has repeatedly urged Western international locations to extend their arms shipments for the reason that February 24 invasion, regardless of warnings from nuclear-armed Russia that this might result in a wider battle.

Zelensky spoke on Sunday after making a uncommon journey exterior Kyiv the day earlier than to Mykolaiv, the place he visited troops close by and within the neighboring Odessa area for the primary time for the reason that invasion.

“We is not going to quit the south to anybody, we are going to return all the pieces that’s ours and the ocean will likely be Ukrainian and secure,” he stated in a video posted on Telegram on his means again to Kyiv.

(France 24 with Agence France-Presse, Related Press, and Reuters)