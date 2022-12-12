Mubasher: Ukraine proclaims its assault on the headquarters of the Wagner Group and says {that a} “massive quantity” of Russian mercenaries have been killed

A senior Ukrainian official claimed late Sunday that his nation’s forces had attacked a lodge within the metropolis of Kadyevka within the occupied Luhansk area, the place members of Russia’s non-public army Wagner Group had been stationed, and allegedly killed a “massive quantity” of them. The report has not been independently confirmed. Comply with our weblog to see how the day’s occasions developed. All instances are in Paris time (GMT+1).

Ukraine’s port of Odessa has resumed operations after energy outages Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odessa has resumed operations after a Russian assault on the area’s energy system led to a brief blackout, a spokesman for the Ministry of Infrastructure mentioned Monday.

Since October, Russia has been focusing on Ukraine’s vitality infrastructure with waves of missile and drone strikes.

Ukraine’s Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky mentioned on Sunday that two different ports – Chornomorsk and Pivdenny – that are approved to export grain from Ukraine underneath an settlement between Russia and Ukraine are partially operational.

08:45 am: Alleged strike on Wagner headquarters in Luhansk: ‘If true, it was a really profitable strike for Ukrainians’ Gulliver Cragg, France 24’s Ukraine correspondent, mentioned on Monday that if the alleged Ukrainian assault on Wagner Group headquarters in Kadiva, to be true, can be “a robust and profitable strike of the Ukrainians”.

Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Russian-occupied Luhansk area, mentioned on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had bombed a lodge the place a number of members of the Russian mercenary group had been staying, killing “a big quantity” of them. However thus far, the alleged assault has not been independently confirmed.

Watch Cragg’s report beneath, the place he takes a have a look at what it would imply for Ukraine if the alleged strike on the Wagner Group seems to be true.

01:10 7:25 a.m.: EU leaders meet to impose extra sanctions on Russia EU international ministers are set to satisfy to attempt to agree extra sanctions on Russia and Iran and a further two billion euros for arms deliveries to Ukraine. They are going to talk about the ninth bundle of sanctions that will add practically 200 people and entities to the already very lengthy listing of EU sanctions.

Nevertheless, it stays unclear whether or not Hungary will block some selections, because it resorts to what diplomats describe as “blackmail diplomacy” over the row over closed EU funds for Budapest.

“There’s an settlement in precept, however there may be additionally the massive elephant within the room,” a senior EU diplomat informed reporters, referring to Budapest’s veto. “It is a form of blackmail diplomacy that we do not wish to see however it’s what it’s.”

4:01 a.m.: Zelensky’s talks with world leaders level to diplomatic turmoil over Ukraine Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of Turkey and France on Sunday, intensifying diplomatic exercise over the struggle Russia began practically 10 months in the past. .

“We’re continually working with companions,” Zelensky mentioned within the nightly video handle, including that he expects some “vital outcomes” subsequent week from the sequence of worldwide occasions that can handle the scenario in Ukraine.

Whereas Zelensky has held quite a few conversations with Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the reason that invasion of Russian forces in late February, the buildup of discussions into simply in the future just isn’t an abnormal incidence.

