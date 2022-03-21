Mubasher: Ukraine rejects Russian ultimatum to surrender Mariupol

The war in Ukraine

People dig a grave for victims killed during the Ukraine-Russia conflict on a street in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, March 20, 2022. © Alexander Ermochenko, Reuters Read more Ukraine said there was no doubt about the extradition of Mariupol after Russia requested that Ukrainian forces take up arms on Sunday In the besieged coastal city. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the Russian bombing of a technical school in Mariupol, saying that about 400 civilians were taking shelter. He said, “They are under the rubble, and we do not know how many of them survived.” “But we know we’re definitely going to shoot the pilot who dropped that bomb, like about 100 other mass killers we’ve already shot down.” US President Joe Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to meet with President Andrzej Duda for discussions about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the White House said on Sunday, as part of a previously planned trip to Europe to meet with leaders from NATO, the Group of Seven and the Group of Seven major industrialized nations. European Union. More than 900 civilians have been killed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and more than 1,450 have been wounded, the United Nations human rights office said on Sunday. The office said that due to a lack of information from hard-hit cities including Mariupol, the actual charges were believed to be much higher. At least 10 million people in Ukraine have fled their homes due to the “devastating” war in the country and are either internally displaced or have become refugees abroad, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Twitter. Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday it had again launched hypersonic Kinzal missiles into Ukraine “to destroy a large storage site for fuel and lubricants” in the Mykolaiv region. Russia’s Kenzal on Saturday targeted a “large underground warehouse containing missiles and aviation ammunition” in the village of Delatin in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. Rescue workers in Mariupol are still searching for survivors after Russian air strikes destroyed a gym on Wednesday. Moscow denies hitting the building or targeting civilians, follow our live updates below. If updates do not appear, please refresh the page.

© Studio graphique France Médias Monde (France 24, REUTERS, AFP, AP)

