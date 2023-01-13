Ukraine says its forces are steadfast within the battle for the mining city of Solidar

Ukraine mentioned its forces have been confronting pro-Moscow forces within the salt-mining city of Soledar, the place greater than 500 civilians, together with youngsters, are trapped. Observe the France 24 dwell weblog for the newest developments. All instances are in Paris time (GMT+1).

6:48 a.m.: China’s commerce with Russia in 2022 hits a file $190 billion, and China’s commerce with Russia hit a file excessive of 1.28 trillion yuan ($190 billion) final yr, the federal government mentioned Friday. In a press briefing, Liu Daliang, a spokesperson for the Normal Administration of Customs, mentioned that in 2022 China’s exports to and imports from Russia accounted for 3% of China’s whole commerce. Shipments of Chinese language items to Russia have grown for six consecutive months.

A Reuters evaluation primarily based on knowledge from trade sources confirmed on Thursday that Russia doubled its exports of liquefied petroleum fuel to China in 2022 as a part of the Kremlin’s efforts to diversify gross sales of its vitality exports. In the meantime, China’s imports of Russian pure fuel via the Energy of Siberia pipeline are set to rise by no less than 50% in 2022, in line with Russia’s Gazprom. China’s imports of Russian crude oil expanded 10% year-on-year within the first 11 months at almost 80 million tons.

Russia has responded to large Western sanctions by deepening financial ties with non-Western nations, most notably China. The 2 superpowers are united in opposition to US hegemony, with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese language President Xi Jinping pledging “limitless” friendship almost three weeks earlier than Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

6:33 a.m.: Zelensky guarantees “no matter is important” to defend Solidar, and President Volodymyr Zelensky vows that Ukrainian forces defending Bakhmut and Solidar within the east might be armed with the whole lot they should preserve Russian forces at bay in a number of the bloodiest battles of the warfare.

Kyiv mentioned its forces have been preventing to retain management of now-ruined industrial cities within the east, which Russian mercenaries claimed to have captured this week. The UN Safety Council is scheduled to fulfill at 2000 GMT on Friday to debate the state of affairs in Ukraine.

The Kremlin made capturing Bakhmut – and Solidar with it – its main goal after almost a yr of preventing, after it had been compelled to surrender extra bold objectives corresponding to capturing the capital Kyiv.

A Russian International Ministry official mentioned on Friday that the joint navy workout routines between Russia and its shut ally Belarus purpose to discourage “potential opponents from escalation and provocations.”

Russia used Belarus as a springboard for an invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and the deployment of a joint group of forces to Belarus in October raised fears in Kyiv that Russia is likely to be getting ready for a brand new offensive from its northern neighbor this yr.

6:16 a.m.: Putin ally proposes seizing property of Russian warfare critics A detailed ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday proposed seizing property and belongings of Russians who discredit the nation’s armed forces and oppose the warfare in Ukraine.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia’s State Duma, mentioned present measures, corresponding to fines for individuals who communicate out towards what Moscow calls a “particular navy operation” in Ukraine, should not robust sufficient.

3:24 a.m.: Ukraine says its forces have been holding off Russia within the Battle of Solidar Ukraine says its forces have been holding out towards pro-Moscow forces within the salt-mining city of Solidar, the place greater than 500 civilians, together with youngsters, have been trapped there.

In a video deal with, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyyun on Thursday thanked two items in Solidar, saying, “They’re holding their positions and inflicting heavy losses on the enemy.”

© France Médias Monde Graphic studio (France 24 with AFP, Related Press and Reuters)