Mubasher: Ukraine says Russia has “started to blackmail Europe” because it minimize off Poland and Bulgaria

Gasoline transport knowledge confirmed that Russia halted fuel provides to Poland, on Wednesday, within the aggravation of the row between the West and Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Comply with the France 24 stay weblog for the newest developments. All occasions are in Paris [GMT + 2].

Bulgaria, like Poland which is a member of NATO and the European Union, mentioned earlier that Russia would additionally minimize off its fuel provides. There was no phrase early on Wednesday whether or not Bulgarian provides had additionally been minimize.

Ukraine accused Russia of blackmailing Europe over power in a bid to dismantle its allies, with preventing approaching a 3rd month with out Russia seizing a serious metropolis. Poland, a loyal opponent of the Kremlin, is among the many European nations looking for to impose the hardest sanctions on Russia for invading its neighbour.

The fuel provide contract concluded by Poland with power big Gazprom covers about 50% of nationwide consumption. State-owned PGNiG mentioned provides from Gazprom by Ukraine and Belarus would lower at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) on Wednesday, however Poland mentioned it didn’t want to attract down its reserves and that its fuel stockpile was 76 p.c full.

Russian President Vladimir Putin known as on “unfriendly” nations to pay for fuel imports in rubles, a requirement that few patrons fulfilled.

“The last word aim of the Russian management will not be solely the seizure of the territory of Ukraine, however the full dismantling of Central and Japanese Europe and a worldwide blow to democracy,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned late Tuesday.

The chief of workers, Andrei Yermak, mentioned that Russia “started to blackmail Europe with fuel.”

Bulgaria, which depends virtually solely on imports of Russian fuel, mentioned it had fulfilled all of its contractual obligations with Gazprom and that the proposed new fee plan violated the association. And held preliminary talks to import liquefied pure fuel by neighboring Turkey and Greece.

Gazprom mentioned it had not but stopped provides to Poland, however that Warsaw needed to pay for the fuel consistent with the brand new “association of funds”. It declined to touch upon Bulgaria.

3:45 a.m.: Explosions had been heard in Russia’s Belgorod, the regional governor mentioned, A sequence of explosions was heard within the early hours of Wednesday within the Russian metropolis of Belgorod close to the Ukrainian border, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov mentioned, and an ammunition depot within the province caught hearth. . .

Gladkov mentioned that the fireplace, which broke out in a facility close to the village of Staraya Nelidovka, didn’t hurt civilians. Russia this month accused Ukraine of attacking a gasoline depot in Belgorod with helicopters and opening hearth on a number of villages within the area.

Belgorod Province borders Ukraine’s Luhansk, Sumy and Kharkiv areas, which have all seen heavy preventing since Russia invaded Ukraine two months in the past.

April 27 12:25 a.m.: US presents $10 million reward for info on Russian intelligence officers – The USA on Tuesday supplied a reward of as much as $10 million for info on six individuals it described as Russian army intelligence officers who carried out cyber assaults that affected Russia. Essential US. Infrastructure.

The US State Division mentioned the six officers work in a cyber-focused unit of the Russian Foremost Intelligence Directorate (GRU) and had been concerned in a worldwide malware assault in 2017 that contaminated the computer systems of a number of personal US entities, together with the hospital system.

The 2017 NotPetya cyber assault paralyzed components of Ukraine’s infrastructure and broken computer systems in nations all over the world together with France, Germany, Italy and america, inflicting billions of {dollars} in losses.

Russia denies any involvement within the incident.

(France 24, Agence France-Presse, The Related Press, Reuters)

