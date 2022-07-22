Mubasher: Ukraine’s ports reopen after grain export cope with Russia, Turkey says

Turkey stated Russia and Ukraine will signal a deal on Friday to reopen Ukraine’s Black Sea ports to grain exports, elevating hopes that the worldwide meals disaster attributable to Russia’s invasion might be eased. Thursday’s announcement was confirmed by the Turkish presidential workplace. Observe France 24 for reside updates. All instances are in Paris time (GMT + 2).

11:30 p.m.: Zelensky says the Ukrainian military can inflict heavy losses on Russia

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in a late-night speech on Thursday after assembly with high commanders, that the Ukrainian military has potential battlefield good points and inflicted heavy losses on Russia.

The assembly mentioned the availability of contemporary weapons, Zelensky stated, including that assaults on the Russians should be escalated.

“(We) agreed that our forces have a robust potential to advance on the battlefield and inflict important new losses on the occupiers,” he stated.

Zelensky hinted that it’s attainable that the ports of his state on the Black Sea will quickly be closed, “and tomorrow we’re additionally anticipating information about our state from Turkey – concerning the blocking of our ports.”

00:07 (France 24 with Related Press, AFP and Reuters)

