Mubasher: Ukraine’s protection minister visits Paris whereas Kyiv seeks to purchase fighter jets

7:29 am: Kyiv allies disagree over provide of fighter jets Ukraine’s protection minister is predicted to reach in Paris on Tuesday to satisfy with French officers amid a debate amongst Kyiv’s allies over whether or not to provide fighter jets for its conflict in opposition to Russia, after US President Joe Biden dominated out Ukraine provide. With F-16s.

An adviser to Protection Minister Oleksey Reznikov stated on Friday that Ukraine plans to push for the acquisition of fourth-generation Western fighters such because the F-16 after securing provides of most important battle tanks final week.

France and Poland seem prepared to reply to such a request from Ukraine, with French President Emmanuel Macron telling reporters in The Hague on Monday that “by definition, nothing is excluded” in terms of navy support.

However Macron has set a sequence of “standards” earlier than any determination is taken, as Ukraine steps up calls from the West for extra superior weaponry simply days after its allies pledged to ship the tanks. These included that Ukraine should make the request first, that any weapons “won’t be escalatory” and that they “will probably not strike Russian territory however solely to assist resistance efforts”. Macron added that any arms switch “should not weaken the capability of the French Armed Forces”.

6:07 a.m.: Human Rights Watch calls on Ukraine to analyze use of antipersonnel mines Human Rights Watch on Tuesday known as on Ukraine to analyze accusations that its navy used 1000’s of antipersonnel and rocket-propelled mines in and across the japanese metropolis of Izyum when Russian forces occupied the world.

Human Rights Watch famous that it additionally launched three stories final yr accusing Russian forces of utilizing antipersonnel mines in a number of areas throughout Ukraine since they invaded the nation on February 24, 2022.

10:17 PM: BIDEN SAYS NO TO US SENDING F-16 FIGHTER JETS TO UKRAINE President Joe Biden stated Monday that he wouldn’t ship F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to assist in its struggle in opposition to Russian invaders.

Requested by reporters on the White Home, “No” requested him if he supported sending the planes, which Ukraine’s leaders stated had been on the high of their listing of newest weapons.

