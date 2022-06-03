Mubasher: Ukraine’s struggle enters its one centesimal day with Russia controlling “20 p.c” of the territory

Ukraine marked 100 days because the invasion of Moscow on Friday as Russian forces bombed the Donbass River of their quest to grab the east of the nation. President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned on Thursday that Russian forces management 20 p.c of Ukraine's territory.

06:12 am: Conflict enters one centesimal day as Russia seizes 'Fifth of Ukraine'

The dismal achievement got here lower than 24 hours after Kyiv introduced that Moscow now controls 20 p.c of Ukrainian territory, together with Crimea and elements of Donbass captured in 2014.

Repelled from throughout the capital, President Vladimir Putin’s forces set their sights on the seize of japanese Ukraine, resulting in dire warnings that the struggle may drag on.

After White Home talks with US President Joe Biden, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Thursday that Ukraine’s allies want to arrange for an uphill “struggle of attrition”.

“We simply should be prepared for a very long time,” Stoltenberg mentioned, whereas stressing that NATO didn’t desire a direct confrontation with Russia.

Whereas the progress was a lot slower than Moscow anticipated, Russian forces prolonged their management past 43,000 sq. kilometers (16,600 sq. miles).

“Right this moment, about 20 p.c of our territory is below the management of the occupiers,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned in a speech to the Luxembourg deputies.

For the reason that Russian invasion on February 24, 1000’s have been killed and hundreds of thousands pressured to flee, and japanese Ukraine is now bearing the brunt of the Russian offensive, which Zelensky mentioned kills as much as 100 Ukrainian troopers day by day.

Road battles have been raging within the industrial middle of Severodonetsk in Lugansk, a part of the Donbass.

Russia already controls about 80 p.c of the strategic metropolis however its defenders are combating again, with Luhansk regional governor Sergei Gaidai vowing that Ukrainian forces will struggle “to the tip”.

Russian troopers focused the Azot plant in Severodonetsk, one of many largest chemical crops in Europe, capturing at one of many administrative buildings and a methanol retailer.

Gidayi mentioned Ukrainian forces nonetheless maintained an industrial zone, in a state of affairs paying homage to Mariupol, the place the huge steelworks have been the final stronghold of the southeastern port metropolis till Ukrainian forces surrendered on the finish of Could.

Within the metropolis of Sloviansk, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Severodonetsk, residents mentioned that Russian forces have been below fixed bombardment.

“The state of affairs could be very troublesome right here,” mentioned paramedic Ekaterina Beredenko, 24, who returned to town solely 5 days in the past however realized she must go away once more.

“Capturing is all over the place, it’s scary. No water, no electrical energy, no fuel,” she mentioned.

Ukrainian army officers mentioned late Thursday that Russian bombing within the southern metropolis of Mykolaiv killed a minimum of one particular person and wounded a number of others.

5:11 am: The Russian Pacific Fleet has began a week-long workouts, Russian information companies quoted the Russian Protection Ministry as saying that the Russian Pacific Fleet has began a week-long collection of workouts with the participation of greater than 40 ships and as much as 20 plane.

The ministry assertion mentioned that the workouts, which can happen from June 3 to 10, will embody, amongst different issues, “teams of ships and naval aviation taking part in searches for (enemy) submarines.”

The workouts happened amid Russia’s three-month incursion into Ukraine, which Moscow described as a “particular army operation”. Ukraine is positioned 1000’s of kilometers to the west from the place the workouts happen within the Pacific Ocean.

3:36 a.m.: Russia seeks to {photograph} life returning to regular in war-torn Mariupol, and a few youngsters return to high school in Mariupol after Russian forces captured the Ukrainian port metropolis in a bloody weeks-long siege. Vehicles go via the streets taking part in movies from Russian state tv as occupying forces try to movie the return to normalcy. However indicators of dying and destruction are all over the place, together with cemetery websites within the yard and big new cemeteries on the outskirts of city. Counting the variety of useless within the Battle of Mariupol has not but begun.

Jenny Shen from France 24 studies with our colleagues at France 2:

