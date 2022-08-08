Mubasher: UN Secretary-Basic says any assault on Ukraine nuclear plant is ‘suicidal’

In response to experiences of renewed Russian bombing of the Zaporizhzhya facility in Ukraine, UN Secretary-Basic Antonio Guterres mentioned the specter of nuclear confrontation has returned after a long time, calling on nuclear states to commit to not begin utilizing weapons. Comply with France 24’s dwell protection of the disaster, all occasions in Paris time (GMT + 2).

Native and worldwide officers mentioned 4 extra ships loaded with grain set off from Ukrainian ports on Sunday, and two extra ships on Monday morning have been leaving Ukrainian ports.

Amongst Sunday’s shipments, three ships left from Chornomorsk and one from Odessa carrying about 170,000 tons of agricultural-related cargo.

On Monday, a ship carrying 11 thousand tons of soybeans left the port of Yuzhny for Italy, and a second ship loaded with 48,458 tons of corn left from Chernomorsk to Turkey.

4:05 a.m.: Any assault on a nuclear plant is ‘suicidal’, UN Secretary-Basic Antonio Guterres warned Monday that any assault on a nuclear plant could be ‘suicidal’, after new bombing hit an enormous atomic energy advanced In southern Ukraine.

Moscow and Kiev blame one another for the current assault on the Zaporizhzhya plant, Europe’s largest nuclear energy web site, which has been underneath Russian management for the reason that early days of the battle.

“Any assault on a nuclear plant is suicidal,” Guterres mentioned. “I hope these assaults will finish and on the identical time I hope the IAEA can get to the plant.”

12:25 am: US Actress Jessica Chastain meets President Zelensky US Actress Jessica Chastain visited Kyiv Sunday in a present of assist and solidarity with the individuals of Ukraine. She additionally met President Volodymyr Zelensky, who thanked her for her “assist”.

American actress jes_chastain Chastain visits #Kyiv to assist besieged #Ukraine. Throughout the go to, she met Ukrainian President ZelenskyyUa #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/19eqSIrQtG

– KyivPost (@KyivPost) August 7, 2022

(France 24 with AFP, The Related Press and Reuters)

