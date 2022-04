Mubasher: Voter turnout is 25% this afternoon within the first spherical of the presidential elections

French voters solid their ballots within the first spherical of the presidential election after a marketing campaign overshadowed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Inside Ministry figures put turnout at 25.48 p.c noon Sunday, three factors decrease than comparable numbers for the primary spherical in 2017. Observe the France 24 stay weblog for full protection of election day.