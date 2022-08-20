Washington is boosting its navy support to Ukraine, and strikes proceed within the east

Washington introduced Friday that it’ll present $775 million in further navy support to Ukraine. In the meantime, Kharkiv, the second largest metropolis in Ukraine, was bombed once more, killing at the least 15 folks. Examine at this time’s occasions as they unfold in our dwell weblog. All instances are in Paris time (GMT + 2).

6:50 am: Over 21,000 folks evacuated from occupied Ukrainian lands in ten days Over 21,000 folks evacuated in ten days from Ukrainian lands occupied by Russian military, together with over 9,000 folks from Zaporizhia area and over 8,000 folks From Kherson area, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk introduced Friday.

3:35 a.m.: A number of folks killed in recent strikes in Kharkiv (northeast), Ukraine’s second-largest metropolis, have been the goal of latest strikes, killing at the least 15 folks, metropolis authorities mentioned Friday.

00:10: Eight mayors of European cities journey to Kyiv The mayors of Marseille, Lyon, Athens, Florence, Helsinki, Oslo, Riga and Tirana traveled to Kyiv on Friday and ratified a Memorandum of Understanding “within the presence of” Volodymyr Zelensky for “sustainable reconstruction of Ukrainian cities,” in response to a press release.

On this press launch issued by town of Marseille (southeast of France), Marseille Mayor Benoit Bayan defined that this textual content “intends to take joint motion and reaffirms the ambition to permit, as soon as peace is restored, a speedy environmental rehabilitation” and “respect for the rule of regulation, In addition to the civil and social rights of the inhabitants.”

23:30: US Division of Protection broadcasts new navy help to Ukraine The US Division of Protection introduced on Friday a brand new arms bundle value $775 million to Ukraine geared toward serving to Kyiv flip the desk and start to retake territory occupied by Russian forces.

A senior Pentagon official instructed reporters that the Russian offensive that started on February 24 has been halted, and that the brand new bundle features a set of precision missiles, anti-armor weapons, surveillance drones, artillery and demining gear that may bolster the Ukrainian. offensive operations.

“You see a whole and full lack of accomplishment by the Russians on the battlefield,” the official instructed reporters on situation of anonymity.

Reuters