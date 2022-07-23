Mubasher: Washington pronounces $270 million in extra army help to Ukraine

America has introduced a brand new package deal of army help to Ukraine price $270 million, together with 4 new HIMARS rocket artillery programs. On the diplomatic entrance, Russia and Ukraine signed an settlement in Istanbul with the United Nations and Turkey on the export of Ukrainian grain to the Black Sea. Observe in the present day’s occasions as they unfold on our dwell weblog, all instances Paris time (GMT+2).

Heavy combating broke out up to now 48 hours, British army intelligence mentioned on Saturday, as Ukrainian forces continued their offensive towards Russia in Kherson province west of the Dnipro River, Saturday 7:58 AM UK time.

Russian forces are utilizing artillery hearth alongside the Ingolets River, a tributary of the Dnipro River, in accordance with the British Ministry of Protection.

“The provision strains of Russian forces west of the river are more and more in danger,” the ministry mentioned in an intelligence replace. She added that extra Ukrainian strikes had brought about additional injury to the principle Antonevsky Bridge, though Russia had made momentary repairs.

5:50 am: Washington pronounces $270 million in extra army help to Ukraine

Washington may even ship a further 36,000 missiles, as much as 580 Phoenix Ghost kamikaze drones and 4 armored command posts.

John Kirby, the White Home spokesman on strategic points, mentioned america will present Kyiv with a complete of 20 models of those a number of rocket launchers put in on gentle armored automobiles after the brand new supply.

2:50 am: Settlement signed in Istanbul on grain exports Russia and Ukraine signed an settlement in Istanbul with the United Nations and Turkey to carry a ban on grain exports amid the specter of hunger worldwide, whereas bombing continued in jap and southern Ukraine.

The 2 sides initialed two an identical however separate texts on the request of the Ukrainians, who refused to signal with the Russians.

The settlement, painstakingly negotiated below the auspices of the United Nations and Ankara, was signed at Dolmabahce Palace on the Bosphorus within the presence of UN Secretary-Common Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Russian Protection Minister Sergei Shoigu mentioned shortly thereafter that situations have been in place for its implementation “within the subsequent few days”.

(France 24 with Reuters, The Related Press, and AFP)