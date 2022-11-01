Mubasher: Will the Brazilian Bolsonaro concede his loss within the elections? The incumbent expects to interrupt the silence on Tuesday

Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro was silent on the election outcomes on Tuesday, amid rising fears that he would possibly refuse to concede defeat to his leftist rival Luis Inacio Lula da Silva. The outgoing chief is allegedly making ready a speech and is anticipated to talk on Tuesday. Observe our reside weblog for the most recent developments. All instances are in Paris time (GMT+1).

6:38 a.m.: President Jair Bolsonaro won’t converse publicly about his defeat in Brazil’s presidential election till Tuesday, Brazil’s communications minister stated, as Bolsonaro is anticipated to talk after a protracted silence, amid doubts over whether or not the far-right nationalist will settle for the victory of his leftist rival Luis Inacio. Lula da Silva.

Communications Minister Fabio Faria informed Reuters that Bolsonaro was delaying statements so he may put together for a speech. However it was not clear whether or not Bolsonaro would concede defeat, as his allies had inspired him to do.

(France 24, Related Press, AFP and Reuters)

Uncover an internet documentary: Lula vs Bolsonaro © Studio Graphique – France Médias Monde