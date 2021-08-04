Multiple criminal investigations launched against New York Governor Cuomo

Praised across the country for his no-nonsense briefings on the coronavirus last year, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo clung to his political life on Wednesday as prosecutors launched criminal investigations into sexual harassment allegations against the powerful Democrat.

While Donald Trump sowed chaos last spring, Cuomo’s televised pandemic press conferences comforted Americans and even sparked calls for a presidential run, but the 63-year-old now considers himself a political pariah.

New York State Democrats are about to conclude an impeachment inquiry soon, while four prosecutors are conducting criminal investigations after Tuesday’s bomb report found that Cuomo had sexually harassed multiple women.

“If you assault a woman, you are sexually doing something against her will, that is criminal. I think he should be charged,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, told CBS on Wednesday.

The investigation concluded that Cuomo engaged in “unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous comments of a suggestive sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women.”

It contains allegations of 11 women who “painted a picture of a pattern of abuse by Cuomo and his senior staff,” Attorney General Letitia James said, announcing the findings.

The three-term governor came out fighting. He said he had never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances and suggested in a pre-recorded statement that he would not resign.

But pressure on Cuomo continued to mount on Wednesday as prosecutors in Manhattan, Westchester and Long Island joined those in Albany in opening a criminal investigation and requesting documents from James’s investigation, which was only civil in nature.

The Westchester case concerns an allegation that Cuomo inappropriately touched a state agent assigned to his protective detail on her abdomen and hip.

“I see a number of counts of violent touching and possible sexual abuse — all felonies,” Julie Rendelman, a former Brooklyn prosecutor, told AFP.

Cuomo has politics in his blood — his father Mario Cuomo served three terms as the Democratic governor of New York state between 1983 and 1994 — and he’s unlikely to remain quiet.

He has long been part of the Democratic Party’s moderate establishment: In 1990, Cuomo married Kerry Kennedy, the daughter of the late US Attorney General Robert Kennedy. They divorced 15 years later.

Cuomo has received credit for pushing through the legalization of same-sex marriage in New York in 2011 and for raising the state’s minimum wage to $15 in December 2019.

But in recent years, he has increasingly clashed with left-wing progressives in the party, who have long accused him of governing with hectorist, bulldog-esque tactics.

Deposition

Allies, including President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and likely next New York City Mayor Eric Adams, quickly deserted him after the explosive report.

And on Wednesday, The New York Times editors called on him to stop.

“He wants to survive because all that matters to Andrew Cuomo is being governor of New York,” Lincoln Mitchell, a political expert at Columbia University, told AFP.

“But he will have a hard time if the President of the United States, the leader of your party, says he should no longer be in office.”

After Cuomo made it clear that he had no intention of resigning voluntarily, Democratic New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said an impeachment inquiry would be completed “as soon as possible.”

“He can’t stay in office any longer,” Heastie said.

If the House passes impeachment articles, which now seems almost certain, Cuomo would become the first New York governor to be impeached in more than a century.

Cuomo would likely have to step down temporarily from members of the Senate and several judges presiding over the trial. At least two-thirds of the jurors must vote to convict to permanently remove him from office.

Though he hasn’t officially announced a run, Cuomo is believed to covet a fourth term as governor, to outdo his father.

