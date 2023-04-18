Multiple injuries and a fatality reported in the New York City parking garage collapse.

A parking garage located in the Financial District of lower Manhattan collapsed on Tuesday, resulting in the death of a worker, injuries to five others, and the crushing of cars as concrete floors collapsed on top of each other like a stack of pancakes, according to officials.

Video captured by bystanders showed the upper deck of the three-story building buckling under the weight of cars hanging precariously, and witnesses reported a loud rumbling followed by screams.

“It felt like an earthquake,” said Liam Gaeta, a student at Pace University located nearby. Other students reported seeing cars falling inside the building.

Authorities stated that one worker was trapped on an upper floor and rescued via a neighbouring roof. The garage collapsed around 4 p.m., a few blocks from City Hall and the Brooklyn Bridge, and approximately half a mile (0.8 km) from the New York Stock Exchange.

“The collapse left the building completely unstable,” stated Mayor Eric Adams in a press conference. Firefighters were forced to retreat due to the danger, and instead utilised a drone and a robotic dog to conduct searches, according to Fire Department Chief of Operations John Esposito.

Acting Buildings Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik revealed that the building had been “all the way pancaked, collapsed all the way to the cellar floor.”

William Flashnick, 19, was in a classroom at Pace University when he and a friend thought they heard an explosion and rushed to a window to look outside. When they opened the window, a thick cloud of dust rose up into the air. Once it cleared, they looked down into the parking lot, where cars were scattered and a top parking deck had cracked open.

Flashnick initially feared for everyone’s lives, with thoughts of the nearby World Trade Center adding to his alarm. “We freaked out. Given the history of this place, it’s a little scary,” he said.

