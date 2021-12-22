multiple reports of rape during protests in sudan



The UN Human Rights Office has called for an immediate and independent investigation into reports of rape and sexual harassment in protests against the Sudan coup on Sunday. In addition, the French army announced that it killed an important member of a jihadist organization in an airstrike in Niger. The man was a key suspect in the murder of eight people visiting a giraffe park, including six French nationals. And Egyptian authorities have banned shishas from cafes as part of their fight against Covid 19.