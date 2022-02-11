Muslim soccer players quarrel with French government over headscarf ban in sport

A day after police banned a “veil” protest, female soccer players who fight for the right to wear religious headscarves in competition, the court overturned the ban. The victories began to mount for the activist group: the French Minister of Equality also expressed her support for them. The issue has become a hot topic in French politics, just two months after the presidential election.

At around 6 p.m. Wednesday, a group of young women, some wearing headscarves, gathered on the grassy Esplanade des Invalides in Paris, armed with placards with slogans such as “Football for All” and “Let’s Play.”

These women are part of the activist group “The Hijabi”, a group of female footballers who fight for the right to wear the headscarf in official matches, which is prohibited in France, where French Football Federation rules currently prohibit players from participating in competitive matches from wearing religious symbols. Show off” like the Islamic headscarf or the Jewish kippa.

In the dark, in front of the majestic and illuminated Invalides Dome, young football players began to circle the ball, their game lit up by smartphone screens and lamps. Just an hour ago they were informed that an administrative court in Paris had overturned a ban on a demonstration they had planned for that afternoon at 4:30 pm. They decided to make their way to the place where they originally planned to protest anyway. The site was significant: this stretch of lawn a few meters from the low French National Assembly, where that morning lawmakers debated, for six hours, an amendment that would ban religious clothing or symbols at sporting events.

Political storm The issue of relapses has sparked a heated debate in both houses of the French Parliament. The amendment was originally introduced by the right-wing Republic Party, and was adopted on January 19 by the Senate by 160 votes to 143.

In Wednesday’s debate in the National Assembly, the chancellor of the Republic, MPÉric Ciotti, the party’s presidential candidate, Valérie Pécresse, criticized the government for what he sees as meekness in the face of creeping Islamism in French society. “Islamism is spreading in prayer rooms, mosques, homes, and now sports clubs!” He said.

Regis Juanico, an MP from the Socialist Centre-Left Party, responded that sport is “a means of republican integration and brotherhood, not hatred or division”. Mary George Buffett, a Communist Party politician, reminded the association that “secularism and neutrality are at the heart of our sporting culture.”

Speaking to radio station LCI on Thursday, France’s Minister for Gender Equality Elisabeth Morenoside said: “The law states that these young women can wear a headscarf and play football. In today’s football stadiums, headscarves are not forbidden. I want the law to be respected.” Later, in statements to Agence France-Presse, that “women should be allowed to wear what they like.”

Her comments came in the wake of the court’s decision to overturn the ban on the veiled protest. The court said the ban “constitutes a serious and manifestly unlawful violation of the fundamental freedom of demonstration” and ordered the police commissioner to pay a fine of 1,000 euros, which will go to the activist group and to the rights charity Ligue des Droits de l’Homme (League for Human Rights).

This recent victory has not made the team forget its overall goal: to do away with Article 1 of the French Football Federation (FFF) regulations, which prohibits wearing anything that could identify a player with any kind of affiliation. A “political, philosophical, religious or syndicalist” group. This is the rule that senators want to extend to other federations in the sports world.

“Our goal is to fight the exclusion and banning of women who wear the hijab in sports competitions. We don’t have to choose between wearing the hijab and playing sports in this day and age. You just have to reconsider the law and read what it says about freedom of belief and secularism to know that the law is on our side,” This is what Enas, the Secretary-General of the Hijab, told France 24.

“What we are asking for today is for FFF to change its rules and empower every woman to express herself, tap into her passion and participate in competitions without putting her heart in her mouth and the pressure of constantly wondering whether or not she is going to be able to play that day.”

The Hijabeuses collective started in 2020. They organize matches, sit-ins and campaigns on social media to put public pressure on the FFF. Other football federations, notably FIFA, do not ban players who wear headscarves.

The pressure is definitely mounting. On Wednesday, the French newspaper Liberation published an open letter entitled “Let the veiled women play!” The agreement was signed by dozens of celebrities from the world of sports, including Eric Cantona, Candice Prevost and Asisat Oshoala.

Debate continues, as there is disagreement between the French Senate and the National Assembly. The amendment will go back to the Senate on February 16 before returning to the Assembly for possible adoption on February 24.

This article is adapted from the original text in French.