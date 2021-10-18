Myanmar activist: ‘The risk I take is nothing compared to the people on the ground’

PERSPECTIVE © FRANCE 24

Today she is one of the main voices resisting the military takeover in Myanmar, but Thinzar Shunlei Yi, the daughter of an army officer, spent the first 16 years of her life in military compound. When he discovered the outside world, he felt a responsibility to use his status to fight for others. Thinzar Shunlei Yi has been in hiding since the army cracked down on pro-democracy protesters last spring. While he continues to expose himself by speaking out against the board, he says that what he risks is nothing compared to the people who lose their lives on the ground.