Myanmar army junta accuses Japanese journalist of encouraging opposition to military

The junta mentioned Thursday {that a} Japanese journalist detained in Myanmar has been accused of violating immigration regulation and inspiring dissent in opposition to the army.

The junta mentioned in a press release that Toru Kubota, who was detained whereas overlaying a protest in Yangon final week, “has been charged below Part 505(a) and below Immigration Act 13.1”.

505a – A regulation criminalizing encouraging dissent in opposition to the army and punishing it with a most of three years in jail – extensively utilized by the army in its crackdown on dissent.

Violation of Immigration Act 13.1 is punishable by as much as two years in jail.

Filmmaker Kubota, 26, was arrested final Saturday close to an anti-government rally in Yangon together with two Myanmar nationals.

He’s the fifth international journalist to be arrested in Myanmar after US residents Nathan Maung and Danny Finster and freelance journalists Robert Bukiaga of Poland and Yuki Kitazumi of Japan, who had been launched and finally deported.

Myanmar’s army junta has burdened press freedoms, arresting reporters and cameramen, in addition to revoking broadcasting licenses.

As of March this yr, 48 journalists stay in detention throughout the nation, based on monitoring group Reporting ASEAN.

(AFP)