Myanmar army junta convicts Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption, sentences him to 7 years in jail

A authorized supply informed Agence France-Presse {that a} Myanmar army court docket Friday sentenced ousted civilian chief Aung San Suu Kyi to seven years in jail for corruption, ending the 18-month trial of the Nobel Prize winner.

The supply mentioned Suu Kyi was imprisoned on 5 counts of corruption associated to the constitution, buy and upkeep of a helicopter that induced “loss to the state”.

A prisoner of the military for the reason that 2021 coup, Suu Kyi, 77, has been discovered responsible of each cost she has been introduced in opposition to, starting from corruption to illegally possessing walkie-talkies and violating Covid restrictions.

“All her circumstances have been accomplished and there are not any additional fees in opposition to her,” mentioned the supply, who requested anonymity as a result of he was not allowed to talk to the media.

The supply added that Suu Kyi – who has now been imprisoned for 33 years – gave the impression to be in good well being.

Journalists had been prevented from attending court docket classes and Suu Kyi’s attorneys had been prevented from talking to the media.

Since her trial started, she has been seen solely as soon as – in blurry state media images from a unadorned courtroom – and has been counting on attorneys to relay messages to the world.

Many in Myanmar’s democratic wrestle, which it has dominated for many years, have deserted its core precept of non-violence, because the Individuals’s Protection Forces frequently conflict with the army throughout the nation.

The United Nations Safety Council final week known as on the army council to launch Suu Kyi in its first decision on the scenario in Myanmar for the reason that coup.

It was a second of relative unity by the council after the everlasting members and shut junta allies China and Russia abstained, selecting to not veto the amendments to the wording.

The army alleged widespread voter fraud throughout the November 2020 election, which Suu Kyi’s Nationwide League for Democracy get together received, though worldwide observers mentioned the election was largely free and honest.

The army council has since overturned the discovering, which they are saying revealed greater than 11 million circumstances of fraud.

Myanmar has been in turmoil for the reason that army seized energy, ending the Southeast Asian nation’s temporary experiment with democracy and sparking huge protests.

The army council responded with a marketing campaign that rights teams mentioned included village demolitions, mass extrajudicial killings and airstrikes on civilians.

The United Nations Kids’s Fund mentioned greater than 1,000,000 individuals have been displaced for the reason that coup.

(AFP)