Myanmar junta rules out talks with dissidents, including overthrown Suu Kyi’s government

Myanmar’s junta said on Saturday it would not enter into talks with coup dissidents, including members of the ousted Aung San Suu Kyi government, after a loyalist said dialogue was necessary to save the country.

The Southeast Asian nation has been in chaos since a coup in February, with more than 1,100 killed in a crackdown on dissent, according to a local watchdog group.

On Friday, a spokesman for the Union, Solidarity and Development Party, aligned with the army, called on the leader of the board, Min Aung Hlaing, to enter into a dialogue with opponents of the coup to find a way out of the crisis.

But on Saturday night the board said it “cannot accept … dialogue and negotiation with armed terrorist groups,” including a government in the shadow of lawmakers from the ousted Suu Kyi administration.

Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party defeated the USDP in last year’s election, a result the military has alleged was due to fraud.

Almost nine months after taking power, and unable to crack down on opposition to their rule, the generals are under increasing international pressure to build relationships with their opponents.

The United Nations said on Friday it feared an even greater human rights catastrophe amid reports of thousands of troops concentrated in the north and west of the country, where soldiers have regularly clashed with local “self-defense forces.”

Local fighters in the western state of Chin were fighting to prevent 60 military vehicles from advancing into the remote mountainous region, a member of a local militia told AFP.

Dissidents also blew up a bridge to prevent the military from entering the city of Thantlang, he said, adding that army “fighter jets” had flown over the group’s base several times.

AFP was unable to verify the reports from the remote region.

