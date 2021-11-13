Myanmar Witness verifies photos and videos of citizens to document human rights concerns

Nine months after the coup in Myanmar, thousands of photos and videos have appeared on social media documenting the military government’s response to widespread protests. A project called Myanmar Witness aims to archive and verify these images so they can be used as potential evidence in future human rights proceedings.

On February 1, 2021, the armed forces arrested Myanmar’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and took over the country. The protests broke out and were violently repressed by the military government, which has been accused of numerous human rights abuses, ranging from the burning of villages to the use of heavy weapons against the civilian population.

Smartphones and social media have been a key part of the protest effort, but sharing sensitive video can be dangerous. These circumstances led a group of online researchers to work together to allow Myanmar citizens to submit photos and videos online anonymously, so they can be archived and verified.

Launched a few months after the coup, the project was called Myanmar Witness. It is part of the Center for Information Resilience, an organization dedicated to promoting democracy and combating disinformation.

According to Schi (not his real name), one of the researchers working with Myanmar Witness, the project is particularly important because of the many dangers civilians face in documenting the actions of the military.

Journalists have been arrested. So citizen journalists are really important in this coup. They still send us that kind of useful information. But there may be some privacy or security issues if they post those kinds of videos or photos on their own social media. It can be very risky, not only for us but for your family and relatives.

But with Myanmar Witness, we can investigate, we document. There are ordinary civilians who […] send us what was happening around you.

The project’s research director, Benjamin Strick, walked us through some of the team’s recent research, explaining how they were able to verify the authenticity of these photos and videos. Watch the latest episode of The Observers above for another example.

October 29, 2021, Thantlang: Using satellite imagery to map fires

Chin State, in northwestern Myanmar, is abuzz with resistance. It is home to the Chin National Front, an armed ethnic group that has clashed with the army, along with other local militias, since May. The junta has responded strongly to this resistance, opening fire on towns in the region, bombing residential areas and deliberately setting homes on fire.

On October 29, the Myanmar Witness team began receiving videos claiming to show fires in the city of Thantlang in Chin State. They set out to confirm that the videos were actually taken there.

🔥Fires of Thantlang🔥

Today they sent us this video stating:

✅Thantlang is on fire again🔍Fires started by LIB 269 / LIB 222 / LID 11 soldiers

We investigated both claims and showed how we can quickly verify the first, but we need more information on the second.

More👇 # Myanmar pic.twitter.com/pBIoc0t3y3

– Myanmar Witness (@MyanmarWitness) October 29, 2021

They started by looking at Google Earth satellite images of Thantlang. They were able to match features like roads and the general shape of the city seen in the video.

Satellite images of Thantlang, Myanmar. © Google Earth

Looking from another angle, the researchers aligned the mountains seen in the video with the outline of the mountain range on Google Earth.

They could also coincide with a road leading into the city that was visible in both images.

A similar road appears in satellite images of Thantlang, Myanmar (left) and videos showing fires on October 29 (right). © Myanmar Witness / Google Earth

To confirm the date of the fires, the Myanmar Witness team turned to NASA’s Fire Information Resource Management System (FIRMS), which maps fires around the world. They saw that the heat signature on Thantlang on October 29, 2021 matched the videos.

A screenshot from NASA’s FIRMS database shows the heat signature over Thantlang, Myanmar, on October 29. © NASA FIRMS

Myanmar Witness has not independently confirmed who started these fires or how, but local media and activist groups say the blame lies with the military bombings.

“The way the fire was burning indicates that it was not just about the incendiary rockets, but also deliberately manually burning houses and structures,” said the deputy executive director of the Chin Human Rights Organization.

This is not the first time that a military attack has destroyed buildings in Thantlang. On September 18, the military bombed the city and burned 18 buildings, after resistance forces said they had killed 30 soldiers. Most of the city’s residents fled after this attack, so no casualties have been reported after the October 29 fires.

More than 160 houses and two churches in Thantlang caught fire on October 29. Thantlang residents in exile saw their houses burned in videos of the event widely shared online and in news reports.

October 9, 2020, Yangon: Tracking misinformation and photos out of context

While many of the images and claims Myanmar Witness receives are true, some are false, misleading, or taken out of context. That is why the researchers carry out a verification process with all the images they archive.

One such image out of context appeared in July, when the Covid-19 epidemic was seriously affecting Myanmar. A Twitter post with a photo of military personnel holding oxygen tanks claimed that the government was stealing medical supplies for its own use.

A screenshot of a tweet posted on July 12, 2021 that claimed to show soldiers “stealing oxygen” for their own use amid the Covid-19 pandemic. © Twitter / Myanmar Witness

Myanmar Witness used a reverse image search (click here to find out how) to find the source of the image. It turns out to be from a news article on October 9, 2020, months before the military coup in Myanmar. The article explains that the soldiers in this image weren’t taking the oxygen tanks, they were donating them.

An article from the Yangon Nation media source uses the same image of the soldiers, explaining that they were delivering the oxygen tanks in October 2020, months before the coup occurred. © Yangon Nation / Myanmar Witness

According to Strick, debunking the images is as important as confirming them. “This type of information is important because when journalists and trusted news agencies retweet this or post about it, it can sometimes destabilize your credibility,” he explained. “So people who are against these journalists and their reports can attack them and claim they are publishing fake news.”

April 9, 2021, Bago: Heavy Weapon Photo Comparison with Google Street View

The military government has also been accused of using heavy weapons against protesters and civilians. One of these accusations came from Bago, a city near Yangon, in early April. A monitoring group reported that more than 80 people were killed by security forces in Bago during a protest on April 9, when the military allegedly used heavy weapons, such as rifle grenades, to fire indiscriminately.

The Myanmar Witness team received a photo of a used bullet from a military weapon, along with a claim that the image was taken in Bago after these attacks. See how they were able to confirm that the photo was taken in Bago on this week’s episode of The Observers (video above).

A photo provided to Myanmar Witness showing a used artillery bullet allegedly fired by the army in Bago on April 9. © Myanmar Witness

The Myanmar Witness team has collected thousands of images since the February 1 coup. In addition to verifying and archiving these images, the team aims to provide an educational platform, holding workshops to teach others how to verify images online and protect their digital privacy.

For more information, visit their website.