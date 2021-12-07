Myanmar’s Democracy Movement Undaunted Despite Overthrown Leader Suu Kyi’s Sentence

Myanmar’s military junta on Monday sentenced elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison, which was later reduced to two, but this shows no signs of slowing down all kinds of resistance against the military government.

Suu Kyi has traditionally been seen as a unique symbol of opposition to the armed forces in the Southeast Asian country, and the junta hoped that the people’s leader’s imprisonment would overturn her political party, the National League for Democracy (NLD). and quietly antimilitarist. feeling.

But just hours after the 76-year-old Nobel laureate was sentenced on December 6, protesters took to the streets in the capital Yangon and across the country carrying banners and shouting slogans denouncing the military rule.

Many raised three fingers in a pro-democracy salute – the image of a movement that has gone from having a single leader to resistance across the country. “The protest is not about Aung San Suu Kyi being arrested or imprisoned,” Kyaw Win, executive director of the Burma Human Rights Network, told FRANCE 24. “It is for the people. Every day people are giving their lives for their country and for change ”.

Much of this is due to the younger generations who grew up in a period of relative democracy. While older people in Myanmar knew a culture of fear under military rule, “young people were used to speaking their minds on social media,” Mark Farmaner, director of Burma Campaign UK, told FRANCE 24. “They are used to greater freedom of expression. They had a future ahead of them and the military took it all. “

It’s still the younger generations who are sharing stories of resistance online and leading flashmob-style street protests, but Myanmar’s older residents are handing out face covers to protesters even though they are banned by the military.

Over generations, resistance is becoming a daily habit, whether it’s hitting pots and pans every night; refusing the service of military personnel in stores; or denying military earnings by not buying Myanmar beer, walking away from the Mytel phone network, leaving electricity bills unpaid, or not playing the lottery, an extremely popular national pastime. “In 100 little ways, people are protesting every day,” said Farmaner. “No one is sitting around waiting for Aung San Suu Kyi to be released.”

Protesters risk extreme violence

The repercussions of resistance can be serious. Kyaw Win’s organization receives frequent reports of entire families arrested and tortured, or mass shootings in villages. “The military has no limitations and is on a killing spree using the same patterns as during the 2017 Rohingya genocide,” he said. “We are seeing systemic crimes against humanity.”

Extreme violence can be the consequence of something as seemingly small as criticizing the military on Facebook. “Police and soldiers have been detaining people and checking their cell phones,” Farmaner said. “Then we have seen the widespread torture of people who have been arrested, the sexual assaults on detained women or the total disappearance of people.”

Ten months after the February 1 junta coup, local activist group Assistance Action for Political Prisoners reports that junta forces have killed more than 1,300 people.

In this context, hundreds of people have also traveled to rebel-held areas to join the People’s Defense Forces (PDF), a flexible organization of armed groups that offer combat training and direct attacks on military targets across the country. . PDF fighters have been credited with making homemade bombs, conducting military ambushes to access weapons, attacking targets, including telecommunications companies, and assassinating high-profile figures like former Mytel executive Thein Aung.

Some estimates put the total number of PDF fighters at roughly 8,000. Official army figures say there were 986 “terrorist attacks”, 2,344 bomb attacks and 312 arson attacks carried out in Myanmar from February to the end of October.

This in itself is a radical departure from Suu Kyi’s instruction against violence and protest, in favor of respect for the rule of law. Farmaner said this shows that while Suu Kyi is still widely admired, “she is not the same icon of democracy that she had been for previous generations, and younger people are not just going to follow what she says. They are organizing. “

A new kind of resistance

In recent weeks, many of Suu Kyi’s former colleagues have been sentenced to their own prison terms, including 75 years for a former prime minister and 20 years for one of Suu Kyi’s aides charged with treason. Other former NLD members have taken a leadership role in creating a shadow government, the National Unity Government of Myanmar (NUG). Although it does not have administrative powers, a key role for the NUG is to raise awareness at the international level and prevent the military from becoming the legitimate channel for international relations by default, which it has done with some success; however, on Monday the UN indefinitely postponed the military junta’s recognition or acceptance of its suggested ambassador.

Myanmar’s ambassador to the UN, Kyaw Moe Tun, shows solidarity with the resistance by giving a three-finger salute as he addresses a meeting of the UN General Assembly on February 26, 2021. Since then, the Myanmar junta he has criticized the UN’s refusal to recognize its chosen ambassador. © United Nations, AFP

The NUG has also taken steps to distance itself from some of Suu Kyi’s more authoritarian policies should she ever rule the country. It has issued a statement indicating that the Rohingya should be recognized as a legitimate ethnic group in Myanmar and has submitted a statement accepting the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC) over all international crimes in Myanmar since 2002. In A country often divided ethnic and racial lines, the NUG has also gone to great lengths to appoint people of various ethnic groups to its ministries.

But for now, the resistance is in the hands of the people, who could be one of their greatest strengths. Arresting Aung San Suu Kyi has not stopped the momentum in the way the junta would have hoped, nor has it arrested some 8,000 political prisoners since the coup began. Farmaner said that “things no longer depend on a leader and they cannot arrest enough people because it is not the same kind of resistance as before.”

An idea that has taken hold is proving impossible to encapsulate, and Kyaw Win, like many others, is hopeful for a better future. “I am very encouraged to see that young people on the ground are like brothers and sisters. Regardless of race and religion, we stick together, and that’s a very hopeful thing. Seeing them lead one day is my hope for the future. “