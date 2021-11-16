Myanmar’s junta accuses Suu Kyi of electoral fraud during 2020 elections

Myanmar’s junta accused ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi of electoral fraud during the 2020 elections that her party won overwhelmingly, state media reported on Tuesday.

Suu Kyi was charged with “electoral fraud and illegal actions,” Myanmar’s state-run Global New Light newspaper reported, without giving details on when court proceedings would begin.

Fifteen other officials, including former president Win Myint and the president of the electoral commission, faced the same charge, the report added.

Myanmar has been in crisis since a military coup in February sparked nationwide protests and a deadly crackdown on dissent.

Arrested since the coup, Suu Kyi, 76, faces a series of charges including illegal importation of walkie talkies, sedition and corruption, and faces decades in jail if convicted.

She is already on trial for disobeying coronavirus restrictions while campaigning ahead of elections, in which her National League for Democracy (NLD) party defeated an army-aligned party.

International observers said the 2020 elections were largely free and fair.

The board has threatened to dissolve the NLD and last month jailed Win Htein, a close aide to Suu Kyi and a high-ranking leader, to 20 years on treason charges.

More than 1,250 people have been killed by Myanmar’s junta security forces since the coup and more than 10,000 arrested, according to a local watchdog group.

(AFP)