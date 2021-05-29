Nadal, Djokovic see Grand Slam history at the French Open

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will set their sights on more Grand Slam history at the French Open, as Roland Garros embraces a new but eerily empty era of nighttime tennis.

A 14th title in Paris for Nadal would take him to a record-setting 21st Major, surpassing the figure he shares with Roger Federer, who has written off all his hopes of boosting his only success in the French capital in 2009.

Djokovic, the 2016 champion, can advance to 19 Grand Slam titles with victory.

That would make the world number one, the first man in more than half a century to win all four majors on multiple occasions.

Only one of the sport’s ‘Big Three’ will make it to the June 13 final after the draw placed top seed Djokovic, third place Nadal and eighth seed Federer in the same half of the draw.

That means Djokovic will face Federer in the quarter-finals for a potential semifinal blockbuster with Nadal.

“I see it as completely normal. I’m not worried about it. I have a lot of work ahead of me to play a potential match against Djokovic,” said Nadal, who has already won clay titles in Barcelona and Rome this season.

At last year’s postponed Roland Garros, Nadal swept Djokovic in the final in two sets.

It was Nadal’s 100th tournament win against just two losses since his title-winning debut in 2005.

Nadal, who defeated Djokovic in the final in Rome, starts his campaign against Alexei Popyrin of Australia, number 62 in the world.

But Djokovic gives hope, knowing he was responsible for one of Nadal’s defeats in Paris in the quarter-finals of 2015.

He’s also a four-time runner-up, though three of those defeats came in the championship game against the Spaniard.

Only two men have previously managed to win all four Slams more than once – Australia’s Roy Emerson and Rod Laver. Laver’s feat came back in 1969.

Djokovic takes 66th-seeded Tennys Sandgren of the United States in his first round, while Federer, who plays the tournament for the first time since 2019, starts against a qualifier.

Federer, with his 40th birthday approaching, remains the sentimental favorite, but his priority will be an attack on Wimbledon, where he has been champion eight times.

Pursuit

“I’m not too sure in the last 50 years of the French Open, someone just rocks at almost 40 years old, is out for a year and a half, and wins it all in a row,” said Federer after losing his only clay court. match this year in Geneva last week.

Of the chasing peloton, the two-time second place Dominic Thiem has little form and confidence.

A run to the semifinals in Madrid was followed by a straight defeat of Cameron Norrie in his Lyon opener.

World number two Daniil Medvedev has to win another match at Roland Garros in four attempts.

In Rome he fell at the first obstacle and half jokingly begged the referee to disqualify him, such is his aversion to clay.

The world’s number five, Stefanos Tsitsipas, is the most likely man to upset the chances of Nadal or Djokovic taking back the title again.

The 22-year-old Greek won the prestigious Monte Carlo clay court title in April, had match point before losing the Barcelona final to Nadal and then won the Lyon trophy.

He beat Nadal on clay in Madrid in 2019 and stretched Djokovic to five sets in the 2020 French Open semi-finals.

This year’s Roland Garros will be the second to take place in the shadow of the corona virus.

Just over 5,000 fans a day are allowed on the site until June 9, when that number rises to 13,000.

This year there will be nine evening sessions at the tournament for the first time.

However, a Covid-19 curfew from 9pm means that eight of those sessions will be played in an empty Court Philippe Chatrier.

