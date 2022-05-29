WORLD NEWS

Nadal faces Djokovic within the quarter-finals after an epic win within the Spherical of 16

By hanad

Rafael Nadal made his French Open quarter-final towards world primary Novak Djokovic on Sunday when he beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in an epic five-set spherical.

Nadal, the 13-times champion at Roland Garros and document holder of 21 Grand Slam titles, defeated the Canadian 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in a four-hour match. and 21 minutes.

Related Posts

Pressure in Jerusalem and 1000’s take part within the…

Francia Marquez, Afro-Colombian human rights activist…

It was solely the third time in his 17-year, 111-game profession in Paris that Nadal spanned 5 units.

Nadal and Djokovic will meet for the tenth time at Roland Garros and the 59th time general in a contest that stretches again to 2006.

(AFP)

hanad 7925 posts
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More