Nadal faces Djokovic within the quarter-finals after an epic win within the Spherical of 16

Rafael Nadal made his French Open quarter-final towards world primary Novak Djokovic on Sunday when he beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in an epic five-set spherical.

Nadal, the 13-times champion at Roland Garros and document holder of 21 Grand Slam titles, defeated the Canadian 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in a four-hour match. and 21 minutes.

It was solely the third time in his 17-year, 111-game profession in Paris that Nadal spanned 5 units.

Nadal and Djokovic will meet for the tenth time at Roland Garros and the 59th time general in a contest that stretches again to 2006.

(AFP)