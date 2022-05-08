Nantes beat Good 1-0 to win the French Cup closing

Nantes gained the French Cup for the primary time in 22 years on Saturday, beating Good 1-0 within the closing on the Stade de France.

Ludovic Blass scored a penalty early within the second half to provide Nantes the membership’s first main title since successful the Ligue 1 title in 2001.

“By no means in my wildest goals did I think about that I’d coach Nantes and win a title,” mentioned Antoine Compoire, a former Nantes participant who was the primary coach to be sacked by Paris Saint-Germain after Qatar took over.

“We got here from nowhere. We may have completed within the second division final yr. Now we will play within the Europa League and the Champions Cup, it is laborious to consider.

“It is unbelievable, nearly a miracle.”

Nantes, who solely prevented relegation in a playoff sport final season, gained the French Cup for the fourth time and certified for Europe for the primary time in twenty years.

For a lot of the season, Crew Good, owned by Ineos, the group headed by the British petrochemical billionaire primarily based in Monaco, regarded sure to qualify for the Champions League, however after a current stumble they may lose Europe altogether.

“It is disappointing,” mentioned Good coach Christophe Galtier. “While you get to the ultimate and get this nice trophy, you do all the things to attempt to win it.”

After the 2 finals had been performed in a stadium nearly fully empty because of the pandemic, a crowd of about 80,000 individuals gathered on the Stade de France – almost two-thirds of the Nantes supporters.

Good knocked out Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille on their technique to their first closing since 1997, however have struggled to create possibilities with Amine El-Gouiri and Kasper Dolberg with out a objective within the league since January.

Good goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, on mortgage from Paris Saint-Germain who helped drive off his unique membership on penalties within the Spherical of 16, hit laborious as Blass thrust into the penalty space, then Guerre’s shot extensive of the objective within the first half.

The primary closing with out Paris Saint-Germain since 2014 appeared 15 seconds after the break when Hicham El-Boudaoui was severely punished for a handball by Stephanie Frappart, the primary girl to officiate the French Cup closing.

Blass hit the ensuing penalty straight into midfield into Pulka’s objective, sparking jubilant celebrations from Nantes gamers and followers.

Pedro Chirivella nearly snatched a second when he shot extensive after a nook kick, with Jordan Lutumba making an important handicap to disclaim Moussa Simon a minimize off Randall Kolo Mane.

Good’s finest likelihood got here with 20 minutes to play when Alban Lafont deflected Guerre earlier than Nantes defender Andre Girotto fired an excellent shot onto the objective line to fend off Andy Delort.

Having left Lille after main them to the Ligue 1 title final season, Galtier’s first season in control of Good dangers a reprimand.

“We did not play properly within the closing however we’ve got the opportunity of getting a spot in Europe. We’ll do all the things for that,” Galtier mentioned.

