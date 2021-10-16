NASA launches historic probe to study Jupiter’s asteroids

NASA launched a mission, the first of its kind, on Saturday to study Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, two large groups of space rocks that scientists believe are remnants of primordial material that formed the outer planets of the solar system.

The space probe, dubbed Lucy and packed inside a special cargo capsule, took off as scheduled from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 5:34 a.m. EDT (0934 GMT), NASA said.

It was carried aloft by an Atlas V rocket from the United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp.

Lucy’s mission is a 12-year expedition to study a record number of asteroids. It will be the first to explore the Trojans, thousands of rocky objects that orbit the sun in two swarms: one in front of the path of the gas giant planet Jupiter and one behind it.

The largest known Trojan asteroids, named for warriors in Greek mythology, are believed to be up to 225 kilometers in diameter.

Scientists hope that the approach of Lucy’s seven Trojans will provide new clues as to how the planets of the solar system formed about 4.5 billion years ago and what shaped their current configuration.

Asteroids are believed to be rich in carbon compounds and may even provide new insights into the origin of organic materials and life on Earth, NASA said.

“Trojan asteroids are remnants from the early days of our solar system, effectively fossils from planet formation,” mission principal investigator Harold Levison of the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado, was quoted as saying by NASA.

No other science mission has been designed to visit so many different objects independently orbiting the sun in the history of space exploration, NASA said.

In addition to the Trojans, Lucy will fly over an asteroid in the main asteroid belt of the solar system, named DonaldJohanson in honor of the main discoverer of the fossilized human ancestor known as Lucy, from whom the NASA mission takes its name.

The Lucy fossil, unearthed in Ethiopia in 1974, was named after the Beatles’ hit “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.”

Lucy, the asteroid probe, will make spaceflight history in another way. Following a route that rotates back to Earth three times to receive gravitational assistance, it will be the first spacecraft to return to Earth’s vicinity from the outer solar system, according to NASA.

The probe will use rocket propellants to maneuver in space and two rounded solar panels, each the width of a school bus, to recharge the batteries that will power the instruments contained in the spacecraft’s much smaller central body.

