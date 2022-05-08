Native sources: Not less than 35 individuals had been killed in an assault on a gold mine within the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Attackers killed a minimum of 35 individuals in an assault on a gold mine in Ituri, within the northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, native sources mentioned Sunday.

A neighborhood official, Jean-Pierre Bekilissende, from the agricultural settlement of Mongolo in Djogo, Ituri, mentioned the Kodeko militia carried out the assault on the artisan mine.

Bekelesende mentioned the militia attacked the gold mine at Camp Plunkett and 29 our bodies had been recovered, whereas one other six cremated our bodies had been discovered buried on the web site.

He added that among the many useless was a four-month-old child.

“This can be a provisional toll,” he mentioned, as different individuals had been killed whose our bodies had been dumped within the shafts of the mines. He mentioned a number of different civilians had been reported lacking. The search continues.

Plunkett’s camp was arrange in a forest removed from the closest navy outpost, Bekelissende mentioned, so assist got here too late.

Cherubin Kokondela, a civilian chief in Mongoalu, mentioned a minimum of 50 individuals had been killed within the raid. A number of individuals had been wounded, together with 9 in critical situation. He advised AFP they had been receiving remedy at Mongoalo Hospital.

The Camp Plunkett mine is situated seven kilometers (4 miles) from Mongolo.

Kodeko has been blamed for various ethnic massacres in Ituri province.

(AFP)