NATO chief Jens Stollenberg to strengthen the partnership with Japan

NATO Secretary Basic Jens Stoltenberg mentioned on Tuesday throughout a go to to Japan, the place he’ll meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, that NATO will proceed to strengthen its partnership with Japan amid the continued Ukraine warfare.

“The warfare in Ukraine considerations all of us, and subsequently we’re additionally very grateful for the assist that Japan has been offering, utilizing plane and delivery capabilities as properly,” Stoltenberg mentioned throughout a quick speech after a survey of Japan’s Self-Protection Forces. Iruma Air Base.

His journey, which included a cease in South Korea, is geared toward strengthening ties with Western allies in Asia within the face of the warfare in Ukraine and rising competitors with China.

Talking in Seoul on Monday, Stoltenberg urged South Korea to extend its army assist for Ukraine, citing different nations that modified their coverage of not offering weapons to nations in battle within the wake of Russia’s invasion.

Russia described the invasion, which started on February 24, as a “particular operation” to fend off threats to its safety.

(Reuters)