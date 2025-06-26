NATO Summit Pledges Increased Defense Spending and Collective Security

NATO leaders have endorsed a substantial rise in defense spending and reaffirmed their dedication to mutual defense following a brief summit designed for US President Donald Trump.

In a concise statement, the organization supported a new defense spending target of 5% of GDP by 2035—addressing a request from Mr. Trump and the growing concerns among Europeans regarding Russia’s threats after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

“We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to collective defense as outlined in Article 5 of the Washington Treaty—that an attack on one is an attack on all,” the statement indicated, as Mr. Trump had raised alarms the previous day by stating there were “numerous definitions” of this clause.

However, just before the summit began, he remarked of his NATO allies: “We’re with them all the way.”

Although NATO leaders endorsed a significant boost in defense spending, Spain announced that it could fulfill its obligations without reaching the goal and could do so with much less expenditure.

Mr. Trump criticized Spain’s stance as “very terrible” and pledged to ensure that the country compensates for the shortfall.

“We’re negotiating with Spain on a trade deal. We’re going to make them pay twice as much,” Mr. Trump asserted.

As a member of the European Union, Spain does not engage directly with the US on trade; this responsibility lies with the European Commission for the entire 27-member bloc.

Mr. Trump may face challenges in executing his threat to penalize Spain via trade unless he secures relevant language in a wider EU agreement.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated that Spain is always the solution and “never the problem,” emphasizing that they will stand firm in their position.

“We’re discussing the fact that if we had agreed to what was proposed, Spain would have been required to allocate more than €300 billion between now and 2035.

“Where would these resources come from? From increased taxes on citizens? From cuts to education, healthcare, and pensions?” he questioned.

NATO leaders convened in The Hague

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte acknowledged that it is challenging for European nations and Canada to secure additional funds, but emphasized the necessity of doing so.

“There is absolute agreement among my colleagues at the table that, given the threat from the Russians and the global security climate, there is no alternative,” the former Dutch prime minister stated to reporters in his home city of The Hague.

The newly established spending target, to be achieved over the next decade, represents a significant increase worth hundreds of billions of dollars annually from the previous 2% of GDP target, though it will be measured differently.

Nations would allocate 3.5% of GDP toward core defense—such as troops and weaponry—and 1.5% on broader defense-related initiatives, including cybersecurity, safeguarding pipelines, and modifying infrastructure for heavy military vehicles.

All NATO members have supported a statement enshrining the target, although Spain maintains that it does not need to meet the goal and can comply with its commitments through lower spending.

Mr. Rutte challenged this assertion but agreed to a diplomatic compromise with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in an effort to provide Mr. Trump with a diplomatic win and ensure the summit proceeded smoothly. Spain indicated it did not anticipate any consequences from its position.

Mr. Rutte has kept the summit and its concluding statement brief and concentrated on the spending commitment to avoid any conflict with Mr. Trump.

Mr. Rutte also compared Mr. Trump to a “daddy” stepping in during a schoolyard fight, after the US president used profanity while discussing the conflict between Israel and Iran.

While speaking to the press during the summit, Mr. Trump likened the conflict between Iran and Israel to children bickering.

“They’ve had a big fight, like two kids in a schoolyard,” Mr. Rutte noted, adding, “let them fight for about two to three minutes, then it’s easy to stop them.”

The NATO chief added: “And then daddy has to sometimes use strong language to get (them to) stop.”

Following the ceasefire deal between Iran and Israel, Mr. Trump stated that the nations had been fighting “so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f*** they’re doing.”

US President Donald Trump praised the rapid conclusion of hostilities between Iran and Israel and noted that the US would likely seek a commitment from Tehran to cease its nuclear ambitions in forthcoming talks with Iranian officials next week.

Mr. Trump declared that his decision to join Israel’s actions by targeting Iranian nuclear facilities with massive bunker-busting bombs had concluded the war, labeling it “a victory for everyone.”

“It was very severe. It was obliteration,” he said, dismissing an initial assessment by the US Defense Intelligence Agency which suggested that Iran’s progress toward developing a nuclear weapon might only have been delayed by months.

He expressed confidence that Iran would no longer pursue nuclear weapons development.

Iran has consistently denied Western allegations that it is attempting to acquire nuclear arms.

“We’re going to talk to them next week, with Iran. We may sign an agreement. I don’t know. To me, I don’t think it’s that essential,” Mr. Trump stated.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump suggested he would consider increasing the availability of Patriot missiles that Ukraine requires to defend itself against escalating Russian assaults, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin “really has to end that war.”

His comments came after a 50-minute meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of a NATO summit in The Hague.

Both leaders described their discussions as a positive development in a conflict that Mr. Trump characterized as “more challenging than other wars.”

During a press conference in which he celebrated his diplomatic achievements in the Middle East, Mr. Trump mentioned that the Patriots are “very hard to acquire,” but that “we are going to see if we can make some of them available.”

Mr. Zelensky referenced air defense systems, but it remains unclear whether Trump was referring to additional missiles or complete battery systems.

