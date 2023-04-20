NATO’s Stoltenberg emphasizes the alliance’s responsibility in ensuring Ukraine’s success.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Kyiv on Thursday for the first time since the Russian invasion, reaffirming NATO’s commitment to Ukrainian victory. Several countries have pledged more aid to Ukraine. Poland’s agriculture minister called for a wider ban on Ukrainian imports, including milk, poultry, and honey. Swiss sanctions against Russia have been expanded to include private military Wagner Group and news agency RIA. The battle for Bakhmut has intensified, while Hungary has banned the import of certain Ukrainian meat products and honey, as well as grains. Denmark and the Netherlands will donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, while the US has coordinated with South Korea for additional support for Ukraine. American-made Patriot missiles have also arrived in Ukraine.