Navalny’s top aide: ‘Putin shortened his time in power when he went to war in Ukraine’

Leonid Volkov, a top aide to imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, spoke to Jowharfrom the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Tuesday. He expressed concern for the safety of his boss, who was recently sentenced to nine years in prison, saying the world “must be watching.”

Volkov went on to say that when Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to go to first place in Ukraine, he “shortened his years in power” – and since Navalny is Putin’s “personal prisoner”, he also “shortened Nalvani’s prison sentence”.

Volkov also responded to the Kremlin’s apparent change of military strategy in Ukraine after Russia said it would “significantly” reduce military operations in Kyiv and Chernihiv.

According to Volkov, Putin was planning a “blitzkrieg” against Kyiv and the failure must now be admitted. But the recognition comes “too late”: despite Putin’s “strong and effective propaganda”, Volkov doubts that this failure will be difficult to explain to the Russian people.

Volkov said a “transformation is taking place” in Russian society. And soon “they will realize that something has gone wrong.”