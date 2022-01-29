Nearly 40 percent of Tigrayans face “extreme food shortages,” the UN warns

Nearly 40 percent of the people in Ethiopia’s Tigray are suffering “an extreme shortage of food” in the face of an extended de facto blockade of the war-torn region, a UN agency said on Friday.

The terrible assessment published by the World Food Program (WFP) comes when humanitarian groups are forced to reduce their activities to an increasing degree due to fuel and supply shortages, with aid that must be delivered on foot.

New fighting in northern Ethiopia, which has been embroiled in deadly conflicts for almost 15 months, is also restricting access to aid.

The data was included in what WFP described as the first reliable assessment of food safety since a UN report more than six months ago, which estimated that hundreds of thousands of people in Tigray were facing “starvation-like conditions”.

The new estimate found that 4.6 million people in Tigray – or 83 percent of the population – were food insecure, two million of them “seriously” so.

“Families are exhausting all means of subsistence, with three-quarters of the population using extreme coping strategies to survive,” the WFP said in a statement.

“Diets are becoming increasingly impoverished as food becomes inaccessible and families rely almost exclusively on cereals while limiting portion sizes and the number of meals they eat each day to make all food available extend further,” it added.

The WFP also sounded the alarm about rising hunger in nearby Amhara and Afar regions, which have been hit hard by fighting in recent months.

“WFP is doing everything it can to ensure that our food and medicine convoys make their way through the front lines,” said Michael Dunford, WFP’s Head of East Africa.

“But if hostilities persist, we need all parties to the conflict to agree on a humanitarian break and formally agreed transport corridors, so that supplies can reach the millions besieged by hunger,” Dunford said.

Fighting broke out Fighting broke out in Tigray in November 2020 after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops to overthrow the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the region’s former ruling party, saying the move came in response to the TPLF’s attacks on army camps.

After first losing control of Tigray’s towns and cities, the TPLF regrouped and retook the region in June, then launched offensives against Afar and Amhara.

In November 2021, the rebels claimed to be within approximately 200 kilometers (125 miles) of the capital Addis Ababa, leading to hasty evacuations when countries including the United States and France urged their citizens to leave.

However, the government launched a counter-offensive and regained lost territory in Amhara and Afar.

This week, the TPLF said it had begun “robust” military operations in Afar, describing the move as a response to pro-government forces’ attacks on its positions.

Delivering help on foot Tigray himself has for months been the subject of what the UN says is a de facto blockade.

Washington accuses Abiy’s government of blocking aid, while Addis Ababa blames the rebels’ intrusion.

The UN Humanitarian Office OCHA said on Friday that all international aid groups in the region had run out of fuel and had been reduced to providing assistance to malnourished civilians on foot.

Local groups also struggled to reach people in need due to lack of fuel and cash, it said.

OCHA spokesman Jens Laerke said without assistance with delivery, “we will not be able to provide anything at the end of February.”

“This is the very sharp warning we are getting now,” he told reporters in Geneva on Friday.

Malnutrition continues to soar, OCHA said, with 4.2 percent of screened children diagnosed with severe acute malnutrition in the past week for which data are available – “a severely alarming level”.

Last week, the UN’s food distribution in Tigray said it had reached its lowest level ever.

Tigray’s pre-war government said this week that it had recorded 369 deaths of children under the age of five that it attributed to the blockade, up from nearly 200 in November.

The figure could not be verified independently.

