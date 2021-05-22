Nepal is plagued by a shortage of hospital beds and oxgys amid Covid wave

A lack of liquid oxygen is a huge challenge for Nepal as it is ravaged by a new wave of the coronavirus. Stocks from India are no longer available and the country’s complex political situation is also hampering the situation.

The number of infections in Nepal is approaching 500 thousand people out of a population of nearly 30 million. The deaths are estimated at about 200 per day. However, experts say the actual figure could be significantly higher. It is feared that the virus could be particularly devastating in rural areas.

“They told me my mom’s oxygen level was low and asked me to find a bed elsewhere because the hospital was full. I tried many places and found one in the premises of this hospital. Only one bed was available when we went. got here. We were lucky enough to get it, “Tikaram Royaha, the son of a Covid-19 patient in a hospital in Kathmandu, told FRANCE 24.

An estimated 1.5 million people in Nepal are waiting for a second vaccination shot. Supply was suspended by an export ban introduced in India last month. Nepal now relies on the last of its stocks of Sinopharm jabs from China.

The overall situation is hampered by persistent political instability. The country’s House of Representatives has been suspended for the second time this year and elections have been held for November.

Click on the video player to view the full report.