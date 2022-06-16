New Documentary Explores Group Peace Initiatives in South Sudan

South Sudan’s independence in 2011 was presupposed to carry hope for a greater future after many years of battle. As a substitute, the world’s smallest nation has plunged into civil battle, with violence persevering with regardless of a 2018 peace settlement. With hope dwindling that the federal government can finish the battle, civil society is interfering with grassroots peacebuilding efforts. Thomas Samtin co-directed the documentary For Peace, which gives an summary of two of those peacebuilders. He joined us on Perspective to inform us extra.