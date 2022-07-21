New fires assist firefighters include blazes in France’s Bordeaux area

An outbreak of sand fires within the Gironde area of southwestern France has helped firefighters include the fires which have destroyed 1000’s of hectares of pine forest.

An enormous ‘no-man’s land’ is forming from white sand as firefighters reduce logs of pine bushes within the Gironde area of southwestern France to create obstacles to include the advance of the flames.

Firefighters have managed to include the worst bushfires which have devastated the world over the previous few days, however fires could erupt once more and firefighters are at all times on the alert.

It is a daunting and exhausting activity, because the France 24 workforce on the bottom found.

