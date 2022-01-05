New French election survey shows that Macron would beat the main challenger Pécresse

Conservative challenger Valerie Pecresse could drive French President Emmanuel Macron close in the second round of this year’s election if she can push past right-wing rivals in round one, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday.

Harris Interactive’s poll for Challenges makes Macron the likely winner of the election, in line with recent polls that have shown that his closest opponents are failing to gain momentum despite criticism of Macron’s covid-19 policy.

The poll showed that Macron would get 24% of the vote in the first round of elections. Right-wing extremist politicians Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour and conservative Pecresse all had 16 percent.

The poll said Macron would win in the April poll, estimating a margin of 51-49% if he faces Pecresse, 55-45% against Le Pen and 61-39% against Zemmour.

(REUTERS)