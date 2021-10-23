New migrant caravan breaks police blockade in Mexico and heads north

Several thousand migrants from Haiti, South America and Central America left southern Mexico and headed north on Saturday, clashing with law enforcement officials trying to stop the caravan.

Some of the latest mass movement of migrants trying to pass north through Mexico said they were hoping to eventually reach the U.S. border, where the number of migrants trying to enter was already reaching new records.

Some 3,000 people, including families with young children, began walking on Saturday from the city of Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border, to the capital of Mexico.

One of the organizers of the caravan, Irineo Mujica, said he was leading the group to Mexico City to protest the lack of government assistance in the south, where officials have tried to contain thousands of migrants and to demand legal documents. that allow migrants to move. freely in the field.

A roadside checkpoint in Tapachula with about 400 law enforcement officers tried to block their way, but many migrants made it through. A Reuters video showed people carrying backpacks and children on their shoulders pushing a group of officers in riot gear who tried to contain the crowd.

A family, including a woman and small children, fell to the ground in the crowd and their belongings were scattered.

Some migrants who tried to leave Tapachula in September to head north were subjected to brutal treatment by Mexican officials, and the government’s National Migration Institute condemned incidents of violence captured on video.

US authorities arrested more than 1.7 million migrants at the US-Mexico border this fiscal year, the largest number ever recorded.

